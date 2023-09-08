Google confirms Pixel Watch 2 has best IP rating in new video

Google

TL;DR Google has released a new “Sneak Peek” video of the Pixel Watch 2.

The video reveals the Pixel Watch 2 has an IP68 rating.

It also confirms the smartwatch can measure oxygen saturation (SpO2)

Google is not done teasing the Pixel Watch 2. Only a day after it officially revealed the design of the Pixel Watch 2, Google has once again given us another look at the upcoming smartwatch. This latest video also provides some new details.

In the new video posted on the Made by Google YouTube channel, we get our best look yet at the Pixel Watch 2. The video shows the device at a variety of angles, letting us see both the front and back of the smartwatch.

As confirmed in yesterday’s video, the design is very similar to the original. It kept the domed display, the rotating crown, and the button next to the crown from the previous generation. However, not everything is the same here.

When we finally get a look at the back, there’s a ring of features etched into the metal. One of those features appears to be an IP68 rating. This is a surprise since the first watch had no IP certification; it only listed 5 ATM.

It’s a little hard to see, but we also get confirmation of water resistance (50m), an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA), a heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and an oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2). In addition, we get a good view of the sensors, which are arranged in a 3×3 pattern.

Google’s Pixel 8 event is scheduled for October 4 and the Pixel Watch 2 will launch along with the phone. As the video states in the tiny text near the bottom, pre-orders will go live on the same day as the event.

