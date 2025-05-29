Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal: Record 50% price drop on the Google Pixel Watch 2
31 minutes ago
As hardware continues to plateau, stepping back a generation in a premium line of devices isn’t the sacrifice it used to be. It’s often the best way to find a bargain, and that’s never been truer regarding the Google Pixel Watch 2 than it is today. The LTE model of the fine smartwatch is down to an all-time low of $149 right now on Amazon, as long as you’re happy with the black colorway.
This deal is listed as 50% off, which would be reason enough to check it out. But this version of the wearable sold initially for $400, so you’re saving $250 against the retail price. There are also deals on the Wi-Fi model, but it’s no cheaper than the LTE variant in this case, so you might as well treat yourself to the extra connectivity.
While not the latest Google smartwatch anymore, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a refined smartwatch experience with a smooth Wear OS 4 interface and the rapid Snapdragon W5 processor. It boasts fast charging, with 50% battery in about 30 minutes and a full charge in under 75 minutes. Battery life comfortably lasts 24 hours, even with the always-on display.
Fitness fans will appreciate upgraded health sensors, heart rate zone training, and automatic workout detection, while the Safety Check feature adds peace of mind for solo outings. A sleek design, vibrant display, and helpful Google and Fitbit features make this a strong choice for Android users looking to upgrade their wrist game.
