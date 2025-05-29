Deal: Record 50% price drop on the Google Pixel Watch 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As hardware continues to plateau, stepping back a generation in a premium line of devices isn’t the sacrifice it used to be. It’s often the best way to find a bargain, and that’s never been truer regarding the Google Pixel Watch 2 than it is today. The LTE model of the fine smartwatch is down to an all-time low of $149 right now on Amazon, as long as you’re happy with the black colorway. Google Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) for $149 ($151 off)

This deal is listed as 50% off, which would be reason enough to check it out. But this version of the wearable sold initially for $400, so you’re saving $250 against the retail price. There are also deals on the Wi-Fi model, but it’s no cheaper than the LTE variant in this case, so you might as well treat yourself to the extra connectivity.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) Wear OS 4, advanced health sensors, and upgraded training features elevate the Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 retains the first model's successful features and refines several of the original's shortcomings. Added sensors, upgraded training tools, and a few key changes suggest a more finished product. Google's Wear OS 4 runs flawlessly, while advanced health tools from Fitbit join the lineup.

While not the latest Google smartwatch anymore, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a refined smartwatch experience with a smooth Wear OS 4 interface and the rapid Snapdragon W5 processor. It boasts fast charging, with 50% battery in about 30 minutes and a full charge in under 75 minutes. Battery life comfortably lasts 24 hours, even with the always-on display.

Fitness fans will appreciate upgraded health sensors, heart rate zone training, and automatic workout detection, while the Safety Check feature adds peace of mind for solo outings. A sleek design, vibrant display, and helpful Google and Fitbit features make this a strong choice for Android users looking to upgrade their wrist game.

Ready to aid your summer routine with a fitness buddy? The widget above takes you to the offer.