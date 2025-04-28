Google Pixel Watch 2 plunges to $149.99 in best deal of the year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift or planning how to get beach-body ready in the coming months, a near-record price drop in this Google Pixel Watch 2 deal couldn’t have come at a much better time. The fine smartwatch just plunged $100 to a 2025 low of only $149.99. Google Pixel Watch 2 for $149.99 ($100 off)

You might assume that since this is no longer the latest Google wearable, deals like this aren’t rare, but our Amazon tracker suggests otherwise. The markdown is only the second time it has been available for under $150, and just $4 off the all-time low price set during the 2024 Black Friday sales. In fact, two of the four colorways have never been this cheap before.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4, advanced health sensors, and upgraded training features elevate the Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 retains the first model's successful features and refines several of the original's shortcomings. Added sensors, upgraded training tools, and a few key changes suggest a more finished product. Google's Wear OS 4 runs flawlessly, while advanced health tools from Fitbit join the lineup. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Google Pixel Watch 2 still holds its own in the wearables world, offering a polished smartwatch experience, a lightweight design, fast charging, and smooth performance. It includes advanced health sensors like continuous electrodermal activity tracking, a temperature sensor, and heart rate monitoring with personalized heart rate zones during workouts. The watch also brings convenient features like automatic workout detection, Safety Check for added security, and helpful integrations with Google services like Assistant, Maps, Calendar, and Home.

Battery life comfortably covers a full day even with the always-on display active, and the upgraded charger delivers a 50% top-up in around 30 minutes. With access to Fitbit’s strong fitness tracking platform and support for a wide range of third-party apps, the Pixel Watch 2 is excellent value at this price.

