Google Pixel Watch 2 slashed to record-low $145 in Black Friday deal

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a great deal at its $279.99 Black Friday price, but the real value this holiday season lies in stepping back a generation. The Pixel Watch 2 is still a top-tier smartwatch, and this deal means it’s almost half the price of its successor right now at just $145. Google Pixel Watch 2 for $145 ($105 off)

This 42% price drop is easily the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the wearable. It’s only available in the black and blue colorways, which is often a sign that the deal won’t last for very long. The offer applies to the Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch 2, but you can score a 33% discount on the LTE variants. They’re down to only $199.99.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4, advanced health sensors, and upgraded training features elevate the Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 retains the first model's successful features and refines several of the original's shortcomings. Added sensors, upgraded training tools, and a few key changes suggest a more finished product. Google's Wear OS 4 runs flawlessly, while advanced health tools from Fitbit join the lineup. See price at Amazon Save $104.99

The Pixel Watch 2 is a sleek and capable device running Wear OS 4 on the efficient Snapdragon W5 chip. Its intuitive interface offers smooth navigation, bold watch faces, and practical tools like Google Assistant shortcuts. Fitness tracking is solid, with an upgraded heart rate sensor, real-time training zones, and automatic workout detection. Other health features include a skin temperature sensor and active SpO2 monitoring. Fast charging provides a full day of battery life with the always-on display, and safety tools like Safety Check add peace of mind.

As we mentioned above, the limited colorways suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 deal may be in short supply. Catch the deal while you can via the widget above. You can find many more smartwatch offers on our Black Friday deal hub.

