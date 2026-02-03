Check your phone: February Pixel update is rolling out now

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s February 2026 Pixel update is rolling out now, but it’s a security-only release with no listed bug fixes.

The update includes a single high-severity Pixel-specific vulnerability fix and is small in size for most devices.

Early user responses suggest it has little impact on immediate usage.

Google has started pushing its February 2026 update to supported Pixel phones, but if you’re expecting visible changes or long-awaited fixes, you may come away a little underwhelmed. This month’s release is very much a low-key drop rather than a feature or bug-fix-heavy update.

According to Google’s Pixel support page, the February update addresses all of the security issues listed in this month’s Pixel Update Bulletin. The bulletin itself points to a single high-severity vulnerability fix affecting the VPU driver, with no additional functional improvements or bug fixes called out this time around. In contrast to January’s update, there’s nothing here to improve battery life, performance, or day-to-day usability.

Early reports from Pixel owners suggest the rollout is already live across multiple carriers and regions, with OTA downloads typically ranging from 8MB to 26MB, depending on the device. Unsurprisingly, few users have highlighted any changes after installing it.

As usual, the update is rolling out in phases, so it may take a few days to reach every supported device. These are the build numbers to look out for if you’re awaiting the February 2026 Pixel update:

Global

Pixel 7a: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel Tablet: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel Fold: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 8: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 8 Pro: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 8a: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 9: BP4A.260205.002

Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260205.002 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.002

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.002

Pixel 9a: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 10: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.001

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.001

EMEA

Pixel 9: BP4A.260205.002.A1

Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260205.002.A1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.002.A1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.002.A1 Pixel 10: BP4A.260205.001.A1

Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260205.001.A1

Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.001.A1

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.001.A1

Japan Pixel 9a: BP4A.260205.001.C1

Pixel 10: BP4A.260205.001.C1

Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260205.001.C1

Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.001.C1

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.001.C1 Verizon Pixel 9a: BP4A.260205.001.B1

