Like Quick Tap? Google could make your entire Pixel touch-sensitive.

Google Pixel phones have long offered Quick Tap functionality, allowing you to double-tap the rear cover to initiate an action. Now, a new patent reveals that Google is thinking about upping the ante.

Google filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (h/t: Patently Apple ) on April 3, titled “Leveraging inactive touchpoints for gesture recognition and user interface configuration.” The patent describes the detection of user gestures via a “presence-sensitive housing” on a device. The filing notes that this could enable gestures at “any exterior location” on said device, including the back.

The patent description points to several possible uses for this functionality:

Based on the identified gesture input, the computing device performs one or more actions such as adjusting a volume setting, scrubbing video playback, and modifying a graphical user interface of the computing device (e.g., portrait vs landscape mode, placement of elements within the graphical user interface, etc.), among other actions.

The filing also notes that Google would use a machine-learning model to filter out false inputs, such as someone merely holding the device or adjusting their grip.