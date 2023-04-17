Tons of Pixel Tablet info just leaked, including good news about the dock

TL;DR The Google Pixel Tablet dock might come in the box with the tablet.

The tablet might have 8GB of RAM and come in four colorways.

We expect Google to launch the tablet at Google I/O on May 10.

Google claimed it had exited the tablet game a number of years ago. However, it surprised us all at Google I/O 2022 by announcing it was returning with a new Pixel-branded Android tablet. Later, we found out the tablet will perform double duty as a smart display when docked to a speaker device.

Today, we found out a ton more info about the new Pixel Tablet (via 9to5Google). Most notably, we’ve heard that the Google Pixel Tablet dock will come in the box with the tablet. This was one of the biggest questions we had about the device.

Of course, with the tablet and dock coming together, that could mean the price of the pair would be a bit higher than we’d expect. So far, the specs, design, and supposed capabilities of the Pixel Tablet paint it as being quite inexpensive. When you throw the dock into the mix, though, it could end up being pretty pricey.

Outside of the Google Pixel Tablet dock info, we also saw some leaked specs. As expected, Tensor G2 will be what powers the tablet, and that SoC could pair with 8GB of RAM, if this new leak is to be believed. To no one’s surprise, Android 13 should come installed out of the box. That combo should create fine performance, as it’s pretty much what we see in the Google Pixel 7.

Other info 9to5Google says is confirmed is the leaked privacy switch we saw last week. Theoretically, this physical switch could turn off the microphone and camera any time the user is looking for some privacy.

Finally, the Google Pixel Tablet and dock could come in four colorways. First, there’s a beige model with a white bezel. There will also be a green model with a black bezel. These two colorways have been shown by Google itself, so they are virtually guaranteed. Today’s rumor, though, suggests there could be two more options, although we don’t know what they will be. We assume one would be a neutral gray/black, but the fourth could be pretty much anything.

We expect Google to launch the Pixel Tablet at Google I/O on May 10. However, it is unlikely you’ll be able to buy the device anytime soon. It’s looking like a June availability date would be more likely.

