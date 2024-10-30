Google Pixel Tablet 3 might be getting a massive upgrade for power users

TL;DR Google is adding a second USB-C port controller to its Tensor G6.

The port supports external displays via DisplayPort and is meant specifically for tablets.

Google has been working on several features to make its Pixel Tablet more of a work machine for a while. There’s the work on desktop mode without an external display and a rumored keyboard accessory, which hasn’t materialized yet, but I’m hearing it might be for the next iteration of the tablet. The 2027 Pixel Tablet (which we assume will be the third entry to the series) will, unsurprisingly, take another step in that direction.

Thanks to a leak from Google’s gChips division, Android Authority has learned Google is planning to add a second USB-C port to its Tensor G6 chip, specifically for tablet use cases.

Pixel Tablet 3 could have more expansion options than most tablets

Before we get any further, it’s worth mentioning that the Pixel Tablet technically already has two exposed USB ports — one being the regular USB-C port you’d expect, and the other is the USB 2.0 connection hidden in the pogo pins used to connect the dock. This second connection isn’t the one this article is about — the Pixel Tablet 3 (or whatever it will be called) will still have this connection in the form of pogo pins, which also means Google is committing to the dock concept.

Google appears committed to the dock concept, but will add an additional USB-C port.

The document we viewed mentions the Tensor G6 will have a second USB-C controller for “tablet only use cases”. The port will be USB 3.2 compliant (although the exact speed is unclear — I suspect it will be 10Gbps) and will support DisplayPort output (with up to two displays when used with daisy-chaining). The connections for the port will also physically be on the opposite side of the chip to make signal routing easier for tablets, highlighting that Google intends this specifically for that type of device.

A second USB port will definitely make the tablet more versatile for desktop and other advanced uses. While Android is still absolutely not a real desktop OS, it can easily handle simpler tasks, and having two USB ports as well as a keyboard accessory would make it much more usable. Also interesting is the fact that Google will support up to four external displays in this configuration (two displays connected directly to the USB-C ports and two more via daisy-chaining).

Is Google going to build a “Pro” tablet?

While we don’t have more specific information about the future Pixel Tablets, it seems like Google might be building a more “Pro” device that could potentially even replace your laptop, similar to what Apple’s been doing with its iPad Pros. While Android is obviously not ready to be the desktop OS for everyone, there’s really no reason for a lot of people not to switch. I’m excited to see whether Google decides to push the tablet more in that direction — and, if so, how well that works out.

Would you consider replacing your laptop with a future Pixel Tablet? 286 votes Yes 31 % Maybe, it depends on the software 42 % No 27 %

