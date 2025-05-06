Here's a look at some of the biggest Google Pixel partnership deals

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Like it or not, marketing influences all of us. We tend to gravitate towards products we hear often about, those used by our friends and family, and especially those endorsed by sports teams and celebrities we admire. This isn’t accidental; companies strategically associate their products with people and organizations that reflect their values and evoke positive emotions. Think of that famous basketball player many aspire to be like, or the sports team fresh off a championship win. Musicians, actors, and online influencers with dedicated followings also hold significant sway over public opinion and purchasing decisions.

Google has been investing heavily in promoting its Pixel smartphone lineup, and the results are beginning to show — to a point. While the company reportedly achieved strong quarterly sales figures recently, it still faces a challenge in breaking into the top five global smartphone manufacturers.

Let’s explore some of the most prominent and recognizable partnership deals Google has secured for its Pixel phones. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and the exact financial terms remain confidential, but it’s safe to assume these partnerships represent substantial investments.

Basketball partnership: NBA, WNBA, and G League

NBA

In 2021, Google forged a significant partnership with the NBA, which remains active today and extends to the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) and the NBA G League. Under this agreement, the Google Pixel is designated as the “Official Fan Phone of the NBA.” Consequently, fans frequently encounter Pixel advertising during games, and major events like the NBA Playoffs are often presented under the “Presented by Google Pixel” slogan.

Pixel phones played a central role during events like the All-Star Weekend, where Google set up immersive “Pixel House” experiences. These allowed attendees to directly test Pixel features, potentially including capabilities like its AI tools and Google Lens, showcasing the phone’s technology in an engaging environment.

Basketball is a massive global enterprise that generates a worldwide following. The sport evokes strong emotions tied to team performance. As the world’s premier basketball league, the NBA aligns with Google’s strategy of associating the Pixel brand with excellence and success. Furthermore, the partnership is centered in the US — Google’s home market — where the company aims to significantly expand its market share, leveraging the high purchasing power and consumer willingness to invest in premium smartphones. While the exact financial details are undisclosed, such a league-wide partnership likely involves an annual investment well into the millions of dollars.

Football partnership: Premier League powerhouses

Shifting focus across the Atlantic, Google is also keen on boosting its presence in Europe. A key strategy involves teaming up with some of the most prestigious football (soccer) clubs on the continent. Currently, Google Pixel serves as the official mobile phone partner for two English giants: Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC.

The Premier League is arguably the most-watched football league globally, boasting a massive fanbase not only in the UK and Europe but around the world. Recognizing the success of its sports partnership model, Google appears to be replicating this strategy in key international markets.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah recently took a viral selfie with fans using a Pixel phone.

Fans will notice Google and Pixel branding during matches. There’s also a social media segment called “Pitchside, Presented by Pixel,” which features videos shot on Pixel phones, capturing everything from match-day atmosphere to player reactions, shared across the clubs’ official channels.

Recently, an image circulated showing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah taking a selfie with fans using a Pixel phone after scoring a crucial goal. While generating buzz, it remains unclear whether this was a spontaneous moment or a cleverly integrated promotional element.

The financial scale of these club-specific deals is unknown but likely less than the comprehensive NBA partnership. However, given the stature of these clubs and the Premier League’s reach, the investment undoubtedly runs into the millions annually.

Tennis partnership: Australian Open

Google

From North America and Europe, Google’s strategy extends to the Asia-Pacific region, specifically targeting Australia. To grow its business and Pixel sales down under, Google has entered into another major sports sponsorship, this time focusing on tennis.

Google Pixel is the “official smartphone and official camera of the Australian Open.” This partnership goes beyond simple branding. It leverages the Pixel’s camera technology, particularly its AI capabilities, to offer fans unique perspectives and content. This includes new in-play viewing angles and showcasing iconic moments captured with Pixel phones, both on and off the court. Much of this exclusive content, tagged with #PixelPerspective, is shared extensively on social media, demonstrating the phone’s camera quality. Naturally, traditional Pixel advertisements are also featured during tournament broadcasts.

Tennis enjoys widespread global popularity, making the Australian Open a valuable platform. While the deal’s value is confidential, it represents another multi-million-dollar annual commitment to associating Pixel with world-class sporting events.

Celebrity and athlete endorsements

Beyond partnerships with leagues and clubs, Google collaborates directly with individual athletes and other celebrities. This includes actors, musicians, and online influencers who command significant followings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo serves as a prominent Pixel ambassador.

Among the most visible endorsements are likely those with top NBA players. Giannis Antetokounmpo serves as a prominent Pixel ambassador, frequently appearing in promotional materials. As a superstar with global appeal — popular in the US and with strong ties to his home country Greece — he offers extensive reach.

Jimmy Butler is another example, known not only for his basketball prowess but also for his engaging personality. Athletes like these are highly sought after by brands because they connect with fans both on and off the court.

Other notable athletes who are or have been part of “Team Pixel” include NBA players Joel Embiid and Jalen Green, and WNBA stars like Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum. The list extends to various other celebrities across different fields.

Other notable partnerships

While the above represent some of the largest deals, Google employs a diverse range of partnerships: McLaren Formula 1: Google has a deal with the McLaren F1 team, which has shown strong performance recently. This partnership isn’t Pixel-exclusive; branding often features Android and Chrome logos on the car and team gear. However, we have seen McLaren drivers promoting Pixel phones. Associating with F1 effectively conveys messages of speed, cutting-edge technology, and global reach.

Google has a deal with the McLaren F1 team, which has shown strong performance recently. This partnership isn’t Pixel-exclusive; branding often features Android and Chrome logos on the car and team gear. However, we have seen McLaren drivers promoting Pixel phones. Associating with F1 effectively conveys messages of speed, cutting-edge technology, and global reach. National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL): Google is the “official mobile phone partner” of the NWSL in the US. Furthermore, it serves as the “presenting sponsor” of the NWSL Playoffs and Championship, aligning the Pixel brand with the rapidly growing sport of women’s soccer.

These examples highlight Google’s multi-faceted strategy to embed the Pixel brand within popular culture, particularly through associations with successful sports organizations, globally recognized events, and influential personalities. By aligning Pixel with winners, high performance, and passionate fan bases across different regions and demographics, Google aims to build brand awareness, positive sentiment, and ultimately, drive sales in the competitive smartphone market. These efforts are ongoing, with new partnerships likely emerging as Google continues its push for growth.

Did I miss any major Pixel partnerships you’re aware of? Let me know in the comments!