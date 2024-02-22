Google aims to ship 10 million Pixel phones in 2024, bets big on India

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google aims to ship 10 million Pixel phones in 2024, starting its Pixel production in India as early as next quarter.

Potential benefits include competitive pricing for Indian consumers and a more resilient supply chain for Google.

Apple and Samsung have already established production hubs in India.

Following a string of well-received Pixel phones and a doubling of its US market share in 2023, Google is setting its sights even higher. As reported by Nikkei Asia, the tech giant shipped an estimated 10 million Pixel phones last year and is now pushing suppliers to begin production in India as early as possible. This ambitious move is part of a larger plan to ship over 10 million Pixel phones in 2024, solidifying Google’s position as a major player in the smartphone industry.

“Google reached a milestone last year for its Pixel phones,” shared a source with direct knowledge of the matter, “and it has set an ambitious goal of shipping another 10 million units in 2024.” This latest report aligns with Google’s announcement in October 2023 to begin manufacturing Pixel phones in India, starting with the flagship Pixel 8 series in the second quarter of 2024.

The production process will commence with the high-end Pixel 8 Pro, with the production line slated to begin in the southern part of India in the coming weeks. Google is expecting the first batch of phones to roll off the assembly line by April-June 2024. Production of the standard Pixel 8 will follow later in the year, with a dedicated plant planned for northern India.

While the exact volume of phones to be manufactured in India and the split between domestic sales versus exports remains unclear, this move could benefit both consumers and Google itself. Locally produced phones could potentially lead to more competitive pricing for Indian customers while also reducing reliance on a single production hub and boosting supply chain resilience for Google.

With plans to kickstart production in India, Google joins the ranks of tech giants like Apple, which announced the production of iPhone 13 in India, signaling a broader trend in the industry. Not that this would be the first time that Google seems to be taking a cue from Apple’s playbook (hint: watch the video above.)

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments