Google makes room for carriers in Pixel's satellite SOS mix (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google offers its own satellite SOS feature on the Pixel 9 series.

Carriers like T-Mobile have also begun offering their satellite messaging feature on the Pixel 9 series.

Code within a Google app suggests that Google is working on a new Settings page to accommodate carrier-driven satellite SOS functionality.

Apple set the benchmark for satellite SOS features with the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Unfortunately, Android flagships have had to play catch-up, and it’s only now that we’re seeing broader adoption of such a critical feature. But as with everything on the Android platform, we’re seeing quite some fragmentation in adopting the satellite SOS features, too. OEMs like Google baked in support on the Pixel 9 series, but now carriers also want to offer their satellite SOS features on these flagships. Consequently, Google has had to work on a way for peaceful co-existence, and we’ve spotted clues of it doing so.

On the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you can use Google’s own Satellite SOS features powered by Skylo’s satellites to connect with Garmin Response’s emergency monitoring and incident response services.

Beyond Google’s services, carriers are also implementing Satellite SOS on Android devices. Last week, T-Mobile started accepting the Pixel 9 series in its satellite messaging program (which is wider than just SOS as you can send non-emergency texts, too) in collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink. Verizon has also teamed up with Skylo to provide satellite SOS features, but only with the Galaxy S25 series for now.

It’s clear that carriers also want to offer a service in this area. The latest Adaptive Connectivity Services v2025.01 includes strings that build up on the satellite connectivity features already offered by some Pixel devices. These new strings expand the scope of satellite SOS features to the carrier’s offerings.

Code Copy Text <string name="carrier_available_notification_title">Use satellite messaging</string> <string name="carrier_satellite_enabled_warning">Satellite SOS is enabled by your carrier, learn more from your carrier’s satellite SOS settings</string> <string name="carrier_satellite_settings_button_text">View carrier settings</string> <string name="carrier_specific_feature_description">You can message with emergency services and share your location when you can’t connect to a mobile or Wi-Fi network. This service may not be available at all times in all locations or circumstances.</string> <string name="category_of_satellite_sos_description_for_carrier">About Satellite SOS</string> <string name="satellite_sos_footer_text_for_carrier">When you connect with emergency services by satellite, your name, email, phone number, location, device information (IMEI, language, model, battery level), and emergency contact information are shared with emergency services and satellite service providers. To use Satellite SOS, Google Messages must be your default SMS app. If automatic network selection is off, it will be turned on, and your device will automatically connect to any network.</string> <string name="sharing_preferences_description_for_carrier">Review or update info that will be shared with emergency services</string>

These strings do not mention the Pixel-exclusive satellite SOS functionality, indicating that Google sees a future where consumers can access multiple satellite-SOS options, like from Google and the carrier. We’re already seeing that come to life for T-Mobile Pixel 9 users in the beta who should have access to both options, and these strings are Google playing catch-up. It could also be a plausible indication that other carriers, like Verizon, may also be planning for satellite services on the Pixel 9 series and future Pixels (as older Pixels lack the requisite hardware).

All of these strings are controlled by the following flag:

Code Copy Text Satellite__enable_esos_settings_ui_for_carriers

This indicates that emergency SOS features from the OEM and carriers could co-exist on supported Pixel devices. However, there’s a possibility you might have to choose one over the other. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about this.

