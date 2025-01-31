Pixel 9 series joins T-Mobile's Starlink beta for satellite messaging, here's how to sign up

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile and Starlink’s satellite messaging beta now supports Pixel 9 series phones, and users can sign up for it.

The beta is available for postpaid T-Mobile customers with compatible devices such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, recent iPhones, and now the Pixel 9 series.

T-Mobile and SpaceX’s Starlink have been working behind the scenes to bring satellite coverage to smartphone users on the network. The companies have begun beta testing satellite messaging on devices like the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and recent iPhones with the iOS 18.3 update. Now, you can add the Pixel 9 series to the list of supported devices for T-Mobile’s satellite messaging feature.

Reddit user TheJackieTreehorn shared that they got selected for the Starlink beta on the Pixel 9 Pro on T-Mobile.

The user notes that they are on the latest stable Android 15 update, and satellite messaging features were enabled automatically on their device under T-Mobile settings.

Note that this beta test is for the entire suite of satellite messaging features. T-Mobile users in certain areas also have access to satellite SOS, which lets you contact emergency services when you have no network; however, regular texting will not work in this scenario. Both these satellite features will kick in only when you are not connected to a mobile network, and unfortunately (and logically), you cannot force-demo the feature with just a toggle of airplane mode.

How to sign up for T-Mobile Starlink T-Mobile says that eligible customers with a compatible device and a postpaid T-Mobile voice plan can join the T-Mobile Starlink beta test. The tech is available in most areas most of the time and works in outdoor locations with a clear sky. Ensure your phone’s software is up to date. Head to T-Mobile’s satellite phone service registration page to sign up for the beta. Fill in your details, including your name, email, and phone number. Click Verify to receive a one-time verification code. Enter the one-time PIN sent to your device and click Confirm and Submit. The carrier says that slots are limited, so if you’re interested, do sign up quickly.

Have you received satellite messaging features on your T-Mobile smartphone? Which model? Have you signed up for the beta? Let us know in the comments below!

