Your Pixel could soon remind you of another way to make calls (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Pixel phones could soon remind owners to enable Wi-Fi calling.

Wi-Fi calling routes conventional phone calls over the internet instead of using a mobile network.

This reminder could be handy if you’re in an area with poor reception and forgot to enable the feature.

Wi-Fi calling is one of the more useful features on modern smartphones. This lets you make and receive traditional mobile calls over the internet, and it’s particularly handy if you’re in an area with poor or non-existent mobile signal. Now, it sounds like Google could remind you to use this feature.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We dug into the Adaptive Connectivity Services app (version p.2025.01) and discovered that Google will notify Pixel users to enable Wi-Fi calling. Check out the strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="wfc_assistance_notification_app_name">System</string> <string name="wfc_assistance_recommendation_description">Turn on Wi-Fi calling to talk and text in places where the mobile network isn't as strong</string> <string name="wfc_assistance_recommendation_dismiss_button_title">Dismiss</string> <string name="wfc_assistance_recommendation_redirect_button_title">Turn on</string> <string name="wfc_assistance_recommendation_title">Wi-Fi calling is available</string>

The notification urges users to enable Wi-Fi calling so Pixel phone owners can continue to talk and text in areas with poor mobile coverage. It’s unclear whether this alert will automatically pop up when you’re in an area with poor mobile reception or if Google will simply notify people who have the feature disabled. Nevertheless, users will be able to hit a “turn on” button to quickly enable the feature, but can also hit a “dismiss” button to get rid of the alert.

In any event, this could be handy for people who have Wi-Fi calling disabled but forgot to turn it back on again. It could also be useful for people who might not be tech-savvy enough to find and enable the feature in the first place.

Unfortunately, this might not be helpful for people using Pixel phones in unsupported countries. Google and carriers don’t offer Wi-Fi calling in most of these markets. However, some users have resorted to using a rootless workaround to enable this feature. But this should still be a helpful notification for those in supported markets.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like