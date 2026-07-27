Google could flip Watch Unlock around with a new Pixel feature

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google seems to be developing a Phone to Watch Unlock feature for Pixel Watches.

The feature would automatically unlock your watch after you unlock your paired Pixel phone, effectively reversing today’s Watch Unlock feature.

Our findings suggest it will be exclusive to Pixel devices through Google’s Connected Phone & Watch services app.

Google already lets compatible Pixel Watches help you unlock your phone through its Watch Unlock, but it looks like the company is now building the feature in reverse.

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While looking into Google’s Connected Phone & Watch services app, we came across code strings for a “Phone to Watch Unlock” feature that would automatically unlock your Pixel Watch whenever you unlock your paired Pixel phone.

Code Copy Text <string name="cross_device_unlock_title">Unlock your watch with this phone</string> <string name="cross_device_unlock_discovery_notification_message">Skip entering a PIN or pattern. Simply unlock your phone to use your watch.</string>

<string name="cross_device_unlock_discovery_notification_title">Unlocking your watch just got easier</string> <string name="cross_device_unlock_notification_title">Phone to Watch Unlock</string

<string name="cross_device_unlock_promo_notification_message">Skip entering a PIN or pattern. Simply unlock your phone to use your watch.</string>

<string name="cross_device_unlock_promo_notification_title">Automatically unlock your watch?</string> <string name="cross_device_unlock_message_unlocked">Watch unlocked</string>

<string name="cross_device_unlock_message_unlocking">Unlocking your watch</string> <string name="cross_device_unlock_auth_prompt_title">Enter current PIN/Pattern on your watch</string>

<string name="cross_device_unlock_auth_prompt_title_pattern">Enter current pattern on your watch</string>

<string name="cross_device_unlock_auth_prompt_title_pin">Enter current PIN on your watch</string> <string name="cross_device_unlock_discovery_notification_message_old_to_new_device">Unlocking your phone will now unlock %1$s instead of %2$s</string>

Given that these strings are part of Connected Phone & Watch services, a Pixel-exclusive app that also powers features like Left Behind notifications and Lock phone when left behind, all signs point to the new Phone to Watch Unlock feature being exclusive to Pixel devices rather than being a generic Wear OS component.

One string labels the setup page “Unlock your watch with this phone,” while promotional notifications explain exactly what the feature does, i.e., users can skip entering a PIN or pattern and simply unlock their phone to use their watch.

Users may also see notifications such as “Automatically unlock your watch?” and “Unlocking your watch just got easier,” suggesting Google intends to actively prompt users about the feature after it becomes available.

Like Watch Unlock today, Phone to Watch Unlock appears to require a one-time setup. Strings like “Enter current PIN/Pattern on your watch” indicate you’ll need to verify your watch’s existing credentials before the phone is allowed to unlock it automatically.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Once enabled, the app contains status messages including “Unlocking your watch” and “Watch unlocked,” showing that the unlock process happens automatically after the paired phone is authenticated.

It also looks like Google has considered users who upgrade or switch to new Pixel watches. According to one of the strings, the trusted relationship may be transferable from one Pixel Watch to another without having to rebuild the entire setup.

The feature isn’t currently live, and it’s unclear when Google plans to roll it out. However, the functionality makes perfect sense. Today, taking off your watch, even briefly, means entering a PIN or pattern the next time you wear it. With Phone to Watch Unlock, an already authenticated Pixel phone can automatically unlock a connected Pixel Watch, saving you from typing a PIN on your watch’s tiny display multiple times a day.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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