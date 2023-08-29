Google quietly ends Pixel Pass right before the Pixel 8 launch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is discontinuing its Pixel Pass subscription plan.

Existing subscribers will be able to continue using the plan throughout the duration of their subscription.

At the end of the subscription, Google One, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass will renew together at a discount.

When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launched in 2021, Google also launched a subscription plan called Pixel Pass. This subscription allowed you to pay a monthly fee to pay for the cost of your Pixel phone, YouTube Premium subscription, Google One subscription, and Google Play Pass. With plans lasting for a span of two years, Pixel Pass subscribers could save a lot of money on these services. But now Google is putting an end to the program.

Today, Google published a new entry in its Pixel Pass support page. In the post, Google announced that Pixel Pass will no longer be offered for new Pixel purchases starting today. So, if you were hoping to take advantage of this deal for the Pixel 8 series, you’ll be out of luck.

However, if you’re an existing subscriber, the tech giant states you’ll be able to continue enjoying the benefits of your plan for the rest of its duration. Pixel Pass subscription plans last for two years from when your Pixel Pass device shipped. Google adds that at the end of your subscription, you’ll own your phone, but your Preferred Care service contract (Google Store) or your device protection coverage (Google Fi Wireless) will end. You also won’t be able to renew the plan.

To avoid interruptions, the firm says that subscriptions to YouTube Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass will continue renewing each month at a discounted rate. Subscribers will reportedly see this discounted rate in an email that will be sent on September 29, 2023.

To explain the decision, Google says: We are focused on offering the best value of our hardware products while giving users the flexibility to purchase their favorite services. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate offers based on customer feedback while providing different ways for them to access the best of Google. Google also says that current active subscribers have received a $100 loyalty reward credit. These customers will still be able to use that credit towards their next Pixel purchase.

