Pixel phones getting second April update with fix for widespread network issue

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a second April update for Pixel phones to fix network and connectivity issues.

The update is already available on Verizon’s network and will roll out to all Pixel users over the coming weeks.

Affected Pixel users can also sideload the OTA package now.

Pixel phone users can expect a second April update with a fix for network and connectivity issues plaguing their devices. The update started rolling out to Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 devices on Verizon late last week. The carrier has also posted a changelog that confirms that the new April Pixel update “provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues.”

A few weeks back, we investigated widespread reports of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series owners complaining about network-related issues following the March 2024 update. Users said that their phones randomly missed calls and that text messages arrived in batches throughout the day. We reached out to Google multiple times to get an official response but didn’t receive an update from the company.

Now, Google is also reportedly sending emails to affected Pixel users acknowledging the network and connectivity issues and informing them about the upcoming fix.

“We’re starting to push an update to Pixel 7 and newer phones. This includes network stability and performance improvements. This update will roll out globally to the regions and carriers impacted over the coming weeks,” Google wrote in its email to a Reddit user.

According to Verizon’s changelog, the new April Pixel update once again includes the month’s security patch, which rolled out to Pixel phones a while back. It comes with software version AP1A.240405.002.B1. Verizon Pixel users who received the update are reporting that the new software has fixed the issue of missed calls and slow text messages.

“So far it has fixed the connectivity and reception issues that have been having recently,” said one user.

“I sideloaded it two days ago, for now no issues with recieving calls and messages. Fingers crossed it lasts,” said another.

If you haven’t received the new April update as an OTA on your Pixel devices yet, you can manually sideload the package from here. Our guide provides instructions on sideloading an OTA.

Comments