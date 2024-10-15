This incredibly useful Pixel calling feature is finally reaching more users

TL;DR Google is expanding Pixel’s next-gen Call Screen feature to more markets.

The feature is rolling out to Pixel users in Japan and the UK with the October 2024 Pixel Drop.

The new Call Screen experience is available on Pixel 6 series and newer models.

Google offers a handy feature on its Pixel devices that lets the Google Assistant automatically answer calls for you and find out who’s calling and why. The Call Screen feature got an upgrade earlier this year, giving users access to a new Hello button to manually trigger Google Assistant to answer calls on their behalf. However, it was only available in a few markets. Google is now bringing it to more regions with the latest Pixel Drop.

The next-gen Call Screen feature is rolling out to Pixel users in Japan and the UK with the October 2024 Pixel Drop. It will be available on all Pixel devices eligible for the update, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, and the latest Pixel 9 series. Once you receive the update, you will have to activate Call Screen on your device. You can do so by navigating to the Phone app settings and selecting the Spam and Call Screen or Call Screen option.

In the Call Screen settings, you can choose your protection level by selecting the types of callers you’d like to screen automatically. Pixel 6 series devices will have Unknown call settings on this page to select the types of callers to screen. Pixel 7 series and newer models will have an Automatically screen calls toggle to screen spam calls, possibly faked numbers, and first-time callers.

In addition to automatically screening calls, the next-gen Call Screen feature will allow the Google Assistant to ask the caller why they’re trying to reach you. You’ll hear their responses in real-time. You can then choose to answer the call or hang up if it’s a spam call.

The Call Screen feature also lets you save screened calls as audio or transcripts. To do so, you’ll have to enable the Save Call Screen audio option in the Phone app settings, navigate to a recently screened call, and select the Transcript or Transcript and audio options. If you don’t see these options, you can also select the History option and then choose See transcript.

In addition to the wider availability of the next-gen Call Screen feature, the October 2024 Pixel Drop brings a couple of other useful features to Pixel devices, including Night Sight support for Instagram, Google’s new Theft Protection suite, the new Pixel Weather app, and more.

