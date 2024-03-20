Pixels have more market share than ever in the US

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report shows that Google Pixel market share in the United States is nearing 5%.

This is an increase from the previous 3.6% held by the brand in 2022 and the measly 1% in 2021.

If Google can keep up this growth, could it break the Samsung/Apple duopoly?

Despite how much we and our readers love Google Pixel phones, the phones are not very popular compared to those from Apple and Samsung. A new report, though, shows that what Google is doing is working, as Pixel phones now command more US market share than ever.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), Pixel Phones took about 4.6% of the US market share in 2023. This is up significantly from the 3.6% market share Pixels held in the US in 2022 and way better than the 1% held in 2021.

This is especially interesting when you factor in three details. First, smartphone shipments in the United States overall declined in 2023 by around 6.9%, thanks to lower demand. Second, the only other company to gain market share in 2023 was Apple, jumping from 47.6% to 51.9%. Finally, Google’s growth in market share came despite it actually shipping 13.6% fewer phones than it did in 2022.

In other words, Google is a fresh top-five player in the US market and the only Android OEM in the top five to increase market share in 2023. If the company can continue its growth, there’s no telling how big it could get.

Of course, the big question is whether or not Google could ever get big enough to challenge Apple or Samsung. Despite its gains, it’s still a minuscule player on the field. But with excitement already building around the Pixel 9 series, it’s very possible Google could continue its hot streak through 2024.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments