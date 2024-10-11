Want a cheap, simple Pixel 9 case? Get the Ringke Onyx

Ringke Onyx for Google Pixel 9 The Ringke Onyx is a great thin case that punches well above its price class.

Sometimes, all you need is a cheap and cheerful phone case. And that’s precisely what the Ringke Onyx for the Pixel 9 series is.

It’s nothing special, but it ticks all the boxes you’d expect from a case while hitting a price point well below most alternatives. But should you buy it? Here’s what you should consider.

A budget king, but little else

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Obviously price is the main draw here, but I actually do think that the Ringke Onyx for the Pixel 9 is a good case. It feels pretty good in hand, with a nice texture on the back and a microdot pattern on the sides for added grip.

The buttons are also good, and the little dot over the volume buttons makes it easy to find without looking. If you’re changing to a Pixel 9 from a completely different design like an iPhone, this can help flatten the learning curve. At least when it comes to adjusting the volume.

There are also two lanyard holes at the bottom, which is a nice feature for all the moms out there who use lanyards. You know who you are.

I also really liked the way the screen lip flattens around the screen, which makes it super easy to use swipe gestures. It’s a lot more pronounced than it is on most cases, although the lip itself still holds onto the screen nicely.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the otherwise plain case is the covered camera bar. This is the only Pixel 9 case I tested with a covered camera bar, and it should help keep those lenses a bit safer. Most other cases use a raised lip, which, to me, is a slightly more elegant solution, but to each their own.

With all that said, you have to keep in mind that this is a cheap TPU case, so drop protection is limited and the overall feel isn’t as premium as more expensive cases from Mous, dbrand, or Peak Design. Even Spigen cases like the Liquid Air ($16.99 at Amazon) felt better in hand, although they tend to run just a bit more expensive.

The Ringke Onyx is a good budget case, but you should spend more if you can.

One advantage of the Ringke Onyx is that there is a version with magnets. I didn’t test this version, and it costs a bit more, but it’s still one of the cheapest magnetic cases for the Pixel 9 series.

As long as you temper your expectations, the Ringke Onyx will not disappoint. Personally, I’d consider slightly more premium cases if you can stretch your budget since they’re more suitable for smartphones as expensive as the Pixel 9 series, especially if you’re looking for a case for the pricier Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Ringke Onyx for Google Pixel 9 Ringke Onyx for Google Pixel 9 Thin and light • Nice colorways • Very affordable MSRP: $15.99 A budget-friendly Pixel 9 case. It's nothing innovative, but the Ringke Onyx ticks all the boxes you'd want from a basic phone case. See price at Amazon

You might like

Comments