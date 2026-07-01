Poll results show Pixel loyalty hanging by a thread as long-term issues mount

The Google Pixel series might be Android’s most beloved phone line. Designed by the platform’s custodian, you’d expect to get the best of Android when paired with hardware specifically made for it, no? Well, this isn’t always the case.

While I’ve certainly enjoyed my time with my Pixel 8 and would consider upgrading to a future device, many Pixel users have seemingly fallen out of love with the lineup. Ongoing battery issues across generations, poor Tensor performance, and unreliable, buggy updates have left many of my colleagues and readers questioning the validity of Google’s phone line.

But this is largely anecdotal. To gather some evidence, we polled readers to see whether their love for Pixels has faded over the years. The results can be viewed below.

This poll garnered just over 2,700 votes, and the split between the two critical options is remarkably close.

Despite the numerous problems Pixel users have faced over the past few months, a large portion of users still stick with Google’s smartphone line. More than half of respondents (51.6%) still feel that love for Pixel phones.

You wouldn’t believe this was the result of the poll, going by the comments, though.

Commenter retr0embrty0 writes:

The very first Google smart phones were fabulous, then they decided to go upmarket & priced themselves out of my pocket. So i switched to one of the many Oneplus sub brands, mostly for the larger battery & the fast charging, & I’m still with them, although the latest android update on the OnePlus 15 Pro has introduced a number of random bugs, which I’ve never had before.

This is echoed by fogestjv:

I got the Pixel 10 when it came out and sadly it doesn’t feel much better than my 5 year old Samsung Galaxy phone I had. In fact the battery life feels almost the same despite my old phone having probably 70-80% of the capacity it used to. The phone feels like it’s no faster either and the camera just feels marginally better, but it doesn’t even have a real night mode and just uses AI. Overall this phone barely feels like an upgrade.

However, not everyone feels this way. Reader howkinsdeclan says:

I personally haven’t actually noticed any issues with my Phone besides ever so slight worse battery life but now I think of it I do end up with a lot of software bugs taking place on my phone just… Nothing like the things mentioned here.

What about the detractors? Well, 44% of respondents simply “can’t bear the bugs” introduced with Google’s unreliable updates. Although the Pixel lovers have it, the doubters are not too far behind, and that should certainly concern Mountain View.

How do you feel about the Google Pixel series? Do you still feel the love for the line, or has it faded over the years? If so, what has caused the rift? Let us know in the comments below.