Upcoming Pixel feature will let you identify unknown callers, but there's a catch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is readying a new “Lookup” feature for the Phone app on Pixel devices.

The feature is designed to search for unknown numbers online.

It works very differently from the phonebook app Truecaller.

Google seems to be getting ready to roll out a new “Lookup” tool in the Phone app for Pixel users. The feature will let Pixel users identify callers by initiating a search for unknown numbers through various apps on the phone.

It sounds like Truecaller integration, but Pixel’s Lookup will work quite differently. When you tap on an unknown number in the Recents tab of your Pixel Phone app, you’ll see a “Lookup” option. Selecting it opens up a list of apps on the phone that can handle a web search. The Google Search app also appears in the list, and when you select it, search results will show up for the unidentified number.

It seems Google’s intent is to help you figure out if you received a call from a business that has its number listed online. Unlike Truecaller, which is a phonebook app, Google’s new Lookup feature for Pixels is not something you can use to identify calls coming from personal numbers that don’t have an online presence.

The feature was spotted by tipster AssembleDebug (via Piunikaweb). It already rolled out for Pixel users in Japan with the March 2024 update and seems to be making its way everywhere else now. According to the tipster, the option showed up on the Google Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474, so an official release to the stable version of the app might not be far off.

