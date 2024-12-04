Your Pixel will occasionally ignore the 80% charging limit, but for good reason

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has quietly revealed that your phone will occasionally ignore the charging limit feature.

The charging limit function caps charging at 80% capacity to slow battery degradation.

However, Google says your Pixel will sometimes charge to 100% capacity to “recalibrate estimated capacity.”

Google recently introduced a charging limits feature to the Pixel series, following in the footsteps of other Android OEMs and Apple. This feature only allows your battery to be charged to 80% capacity in the name of long-term battery health.

However, it turns out your Pixel will occasionally ignore your 80% limit and charge to 100%. Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug updated Google’s Settings Services app (version 1.1.0.697513890) and subsequently spotted updated text in the Charging optimization menu to reflect this change.

The good news is that Google isn’t doing this to annoy you. Instead, the updated text notes that this is done to “recalibrate” estimated capacity. In other words, your phone needs a full charge so you can get accurate data regarding estimated battery life and to prevent any issues/bugs. The last thing you want is for your phone to die because the predicted battery life was way off.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen phones with charging limit functionality automatically charging to 100% capacity. Apple’s iPhones also occasionally hit a full charge with charging limits enabled. The company explained that this is done to “maintain accurate battery state-of-charge estimates.”

In any event, we’re glad to see the charging limit feature coming to Pixel users as it’s a great way to slow battery degradation. Now, about Google bringing bypass charging to its phones.

