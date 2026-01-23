Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
We asked, you answered: Here's what you want from Google's foldables in 2026
2 hours ago
Google’s third-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is a fine enough device on its own. But in context — coming as a follow-up to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold that made big improvements over the original Pixel Fold, and launching the same year as impressive competition from the likes of Vivo and Honor — the comparatively incremental 10 Pro Fold was a bit of a letdown for enthusiasts.
Last month, we asked you all what you want to see from Google’s foldable efforts this year. Quite a few of you said you’d be fine with more of the same — but many more are holding out for serious change.
More than 1,700 Android Authority readers have responded to a poll published in December asking what you want from Pixel foldables this year. There were four options: A Pixel 11 Pro Fold with major upgrades; a Pixel 11 Pro Fold with a “small update;” a flip-style foldable Pixel; or “I don’t care.” Most respondents, 56%, are holding out hope for a major refresh in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Meaningful upgrades aren’t hard to imagine: the 10 Pro Fold’s Tensor G5 chipset can struggle to keep up with more demanding workloads; its charging tops out at 30 watts; and its software’s got a handful of irritating bugs that need squashed.
The second-biggest share of votes, 21%, came from readers who like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold fine, and don’t expect all that much from the next generation (“another small update is fine,” that option read in part).
Quite a few readers want to see Google tackle a new form factor: 14% of votes cast were in favor of a “Pixel Flip,” a foldable more like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola’s Razr line. (You can count me with those voters — I’d love a clamshell-style Pixel phone).
The smallest share of votes, 9%, were from users who don’t care one way or the other, because they feel “Google is already too far behind.”
We don’t know all that much about Google’s 2026 foldable plans yet. We’ve heard it’s working on a Pixel 11 Pro Fold (codenamed “yogi”), and we believe that the Tensor G6 should allow for power efficiency gains versus last year’s chipset. But we’re yet to see any comprehensive Pixel 11 Pro Fold leaks or hear anything official from Google.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold were both announced in August, so we expect to start seeing more information about Google’s next-gen foldable(s?) as summer approaches. I won’t hold my breath, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed for that Pixel Flip.
