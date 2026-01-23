We asked, you answered: Here's what you want from Google's foldables in 2026

We don’t know all that much about Google’s 2026 foldable plans yet. We’ve heard it’s working on a Pixel 11 Pro Fold (codenamed “yogi”), and we believe that the Tensor G6 should allow for power efficiency gains versus last year’s chipset. But we’re yet to see any comprehensive Pixel 11 Pro Fold leaks or hear anything official from Google.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold were both announced in August, so we expect to start seeing more information about Google’s next-gen foldable(s?) as summer approaches. I won’t hold my breath, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed for that Pixel Flip.