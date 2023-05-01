Fresh leak gets up close and personal with the Google Pixel Fold

Evan Blass

TL;DR Clearer renders of the Pixel Fold have leaked.

They show the phone in its Obsidian colorways.

It’s no secret that Google is just a few days away from announcing the Pixel Fold, its first foldable phone ever. Leaks have given away almost everything there is to know about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold competitor. All we need now is a confirmation of the launch and availability details. And those, we are hoping to get when Google hosts its I/O keynote on May 10. But before that happens, take a look at these very clear renders of the Pixel Fold posted by Evan Blass over the weekend.

This is possibly our best look at the foldable Pixel. The renders match those previously leaked by OnLeaks but offer a clearer look at the phone.

Those thick bezels are also on full display in these images. While some might dislike them, they could help get a comfortable grip on the phone without having to accidentally touch something on the screen. In contrast, the recently leaked Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders show a much more seamless display. So Google might have a tough time selling to customers who want a more modern-looking foldable. The Z Fold 5 is also expected to get a slightly taller 6.2-inch outer display compared to the Pixel Fold’s 5.8-inch screen, so that’s another thing buyers will have to consider.

Elsewhere, the hinge mechanism makes it seem like there could be very little display creasing on the phone. We’ve seen multiple foldable phones work on that aspect this year. It’ll be nice to see Google getting the foldable display right in the first go, even though it’s late to the party and has had enough time to learn from its competitors.

We see a black colorway in the renders leaked here, but according to Blass, the Pixel Fold will also come in a Porcelain colorway.

