Google’s 67W dual USB-C Pixel Flex charger drops to $44.99 in rare Amazon deal

The Google Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger is a handy pick for anyone who wants an official Google charger for Pixel phones and other USB-C gear, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now. This compact wall charger is built for charging two devices from one adapter, which makes it a good fit for a desk, nightstand, or travel bag.

The charger offers up to 67W total output and uses USB-C Power Delivery with PPS support. That matters because PPS helps many newer Pixel phones reach their best charging speeds. Google also says the charger is compatible with modern Pixel devices and offers fast charging on supported models. While it can charge a range of USB-C devices, it is clearly aimed at Pixel phones, earbuds, and other smaller USB-C gear rather than big laptops. It also has a 4.6-star rating, which adds to its appeal if you want a Google-made accessory instead of a third-party option.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Google Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger for $44.99 right now. That’s down from its $59.99 recommended retail price, saving you $15 for a 25% discount relative to the RRP. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen this year, but it’s the second-best deal ever and the best we’ve seen in months.

If you’ve been waiting for a better time to grab a compact dual-port Google charger, this looks like a good moment to do it.

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