Your Pixel can now get rid of pesky HDR pictures and videos, here's how

We’ve all been there before. You’re scrolling through Instagram or Threads, an HDR picture/video pops up on your feed, and you’re instantly blinded by how bright it is. HDR content certainly has its place, but on our phones, it can sometimes be more of a nuisance than a benefit.

As part of its One UI 7 update earlier this year, Samsung added a “Super HDR” toggle to its Galaxy phones, allowing you to disable overly bright HDR content. Now, Google Pixel phones have a similar feature called “Enhanced HDR brightness.”

Enhanced HDR brightness was added to Google’s Pixel lineup as part of the Android 16 QPR2 update that began rolling out last week. Here’s how to find and use the feature to save your eyeballs from further HDR blindness.

How to use Enhanced HDR brightness in Android 16 QPR2

Before getting started, you’ll want to confirm that your Pixel is updated to Android 16 QPR2. It’s easy to check, and as long as you have a Pixel 6 or later, you’re good to go.

With that out of the way, finding and using Enhanced HDR brightness is pretty simple, so long as you know where to look. Here’s what you’ll need to do. Open the Settings app on your Pixel. Tap Display & touch. Tap Enhanced HDR brightness. By default, the toggle next to Use enhanced HDR brightness is enabled, meaning you’ll see HDR pictures and videos in their full, HDR-ified form. However, if you tap the toggle to disable the feature, HDR brightness is completely turned off.

Google shows you two sample pictures on this page, and you’ll see the difference in real time between HDR brightness on and off. It’s visible in the screenshots below, but the effect is much more prominent in person.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to completely turn off HDR brightness but still want to control it a bit, you can use the Intensity slider to make it dimmer or brighter. I’ve found that around 50-60% brightness is a great middle ground for my eyes, but definitely play around with it to see what feels best for you.

Even if you’re 100% pro-HDR, I think we can all agree that having the option to turn HDR brightness off or lower it is a big win. Your phone screen should never be uncomfortable to look at, and this is a very handy tool to keep your eyes happy.

Are you keeping HDR brightness fully enabled, cranking it down, or turning it off? Let us know in the comments.

