Is your Pixel getting Google’s big Android 16 QPR2 update? Here's every supported phone

Google Pixel users, it’s time to buckle up for another big software update. On December 2, Google officially began rolling out Android 16 QPR2, and it’s chock-full of new features for your Pixel phone.

What kind of new features? We’re talking new app icon customization tools, better notification organization, lock screen widgets, and a whole lot more. It’s not quite as game-changing as Android 16 QPR1 was, but it’s still an excellent update nonetheless.

However, as with every Android update, there is a big looming question: Is your phone eligible? Let’s find out.

Every Google Pixel that’s getting the Android 16 QPR2 update

If you bought your Google Pixel phone within the last few years, chances are it’s being updated to Android 16 QPR2. Every Pixel model from as old as the Pixel 6 and right up to the latest Pixel 10 is supported, with the full list as follows: Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro/9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro/10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold This is the standard list of supported Pixels we’ve come to expect for major Android updates like this, so while there isn’t anything surprising here, it is good to see that Google isn’t cutting any phones out unexpectedly.

How to download Android 16 QPR2 right now

If you have one of these Pixels and want to download Android 16 QPR2, it only takes a handful of taps. Your phone will eventually download the update automatically, but if you want to do it ASAP, follow these steps. Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone. Tap System. Tap Software updates. Tap System update. Tap Check for update. Wait for the update to download, then tap Restart now to finish. And that’s it! Google just began rolling out Android 16 QPR2 on December 2, so if the update isn’t showing up for you yet, you may just need to wait a bit longer for it to appear. It’s also a fairly large update, coming in at 744MB on our Pixel 10 Pro, so be sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi before starting.

Do you have Android 16 QPR2 on your Pixel yet? If so, what’s your favorite feature so far?

