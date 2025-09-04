Your old Google phone may be getting this Pixel 9 livestreaming feature

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel’s Connected Cameras feature is appearing on older models, such as the Pixel 6a, 7, and 8 Pro.

Google’s support page still lists the Pixel 9 series as the only officially supported hosts.

The tool lets you use another Pixel or GoPro as a remote camera for livestreams in apps like YouTube and TikTok.

Google’s Connected Cameras feature is handy for turning another Pixel phone or GoPro into a remote camera for livestreams. It was initially billed as a Pixel 9-exclusive feature, but we’ve spotted signs of it starting to appear on older models as well.

A Pixel 8 Pro owner on Reddit says they’re now seeing the Connected Cameras toggle in their settings, and they’re not alone. In Telegram groups, others report the same on the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 beta builds. That’s at odds with Google’s support page, which still lists the Pixel 9 lineup as the only devices that can host the feature.

The Reddit user spotted the feature on their Pixel 8 Pro. Telegram users reported seeing it on even older Pixels.

The tool works with apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, letting you switch between multiple cameras in real time. It has a few restrictions, such as that you can only connect one extra camera at a time and that it’s limited to livestreams.

It’s unclear whether Google plans to update the support page to reflect broader availability, or if this is a test ahead of something more official. The screenshot from Reddit only shows YouTube as a compatible app, suggesting the feature may still be in the process of being fully integrated. Still, this could open up new possibilities for creators with older Pixel models.

