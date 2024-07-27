'Call Notes' could be a new Pixel 9 feature that records and transcribes phone calls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor suggests a new feature called “Call Notes” could land with the Pixel 9 series in August.

The rumor suggests Call Notes would record and transcribe phone calls.

Theoretically, it wouldn’t be surprising also to see Gemini Nano create summaries of those transcriptions.

When Apple announced Apple Intelligence during WWDC24, it revealed a new AI-powered feature that would record, transcribe, and summarize your phone calls for you. If that made you jealous because something like that doesn’t currently exist within Android, we have good news: a very similar feature could land with the Pixel 9 series in August.

According to Dylan Roussel on X, Google could be working on an AI-powered feature called “Call Notes.” Roussel describes it as “call recording and transcription” but doesn’t mention summarization. However, given how similar the supposed functionality of Call Notes is to what’s already available in the Recorder app, we can only imagine that an AI-based summarization feature would also be included.

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if this all happened on-device. With the Google Pixel 8 Pro (and a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a with Gemini Nano enabled), you can use Recorder to record a real-life conversation and then get a full transcript of it along with a brief summary of its contents — all without an internet connection. So the basic idea of Call Notes already exists in the Pixel 8 series — it just doesn’t work for phone calls yet.

With all that in mind and the fact that iOS is going to get a very similar feature, we have no reason not to think this Call Notes rumor is legit.

Given that the Pixel 8 series is already capable of this feat, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see Call Notes come to those phones, too. However, Google would likely keep the feature as a Pixel 9 exclusive at first. We’ll know for sure on August 13, which is when Google will officially launch the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

