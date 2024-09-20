PSA: You can still get a free $30 gift card with a Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 pre-order

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This deal is available from Amazon, but Best Buy also offers the same. The difference here is that Amazon will give you an Amazon gift card, while Best Buy will give you a Best Buy gift card. Keep in mind these are pre-order deals, and the product launches on September 26. You have until then to take advantage of this bundle.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 gift card Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 gift card Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google’s new high-end wireless earbuds, meaning these are the best Google has to offer. What makes them so special, and how do they compare to other great wireless earbuds?

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now 27% smaller and 24% lighter than the previous model. This makes them more comfortable, and they still look clean and simple, just like most other Google products. The fixed wing form is also made to be more comfortable, as the design has been optimized using 45 million data points from ear scans. This makes them comfortable to most people.

Of course, the audio quality has been improved. The Buds Pro 2 come with a Tensor A1 chip and 11mm acoustic drivers. These promise a wide soundstage and balanced audio signature. Not to mention these offer better ANC, thanks to the chip’s ability to adapt to the environment three million times per second. It’s said to cancel noise twice as much as the predecessor, and it also expands its working range to higher frequencies.

Added features include Gemini support, Gemini Live for more natural conversations with the AI model, and improved battery life. Each earbud should last eight hours on a single charge, with a total of 30 hours added by the case.

Want in on this deal? Remember this is a pre-order offer, so it will be gone once the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 launch, come September 26, 2024. And since they are new, we don’t expect deals to come anytime soon.

