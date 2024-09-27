Two awesome deals we thought would go away soon, and they still might

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Good deals come and go very often, and we publish all the hottest ones here at Android Authority. The great ones don’t tend to last too long, but some of them surprise us, especially when we think they are last-chance opportunities, but stick around for longer. For example, here are two offers we believed would end very soon, but they have stuck around longer than we expected.

The brand-new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 came with a free $30 gift card if you pre-ordered them. Of course, we believed this was a pre-order offer that would end when the product was released, like many others. The earbuds are now available, but you can still catch a free $30 gift card! Additionally, the Apple MacBook Air M1 went on a fire sale, and we’ve seen it discounted to just $649 for the past couple of months. Even though we keep mentioning chances are stock will run out soon, it’s still available! Get a free $30 gift card when you buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 for only $649

We are linking to the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Amazon deal for convenience, but it is also available from Best Buy, if you prefer. If you’re looking to take advantage of the Apple MacBook Air M1 deal, that one is available from Walmart. An important thing to note is that both offers apply to all available color versions, regardless of the device.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 gift card Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 gift card Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

The reason this deal has us surprised is because other recent releases also launched with free gift card offers, but all of those ended as soon as the product was officially launched. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched on September 26th, though, yet both the Amazon and Best Buy offers are still live. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you are getting a rare second chance to still score a $30 gift card.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best earbuds Google has to offer. We just reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and praised them for their improved comfort, thanks to the 27% smaller size and 24% lighter weight. Google also made the fixed wings using 45 million data points from ear scans, so they will fit most people nicely. Our friends at Sound Guys also reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and they can attest to the fact that the sound quality and ANC are pretty good.

These earbuds also support Bluetooth Multipoint, which is great if you want to connect to multiple devices. And if you care for battery life, we were able to make these last nine hours on middle volume, with ANC on. That surpasses Google’s expectations!

Apple MacBook Air M1

The MacBook Air M1 sale is completely different. The reason why we thought it would expire soon is mostly because the laptop is from 2020, and Apple no longer sells it. This means whatever stock is around is the last, and there is a high chance it will become unavailable pretty soon. That said, it has been nearly two months since we started reporting this deal, and you can still take advantage of it.

Despite being nearly four years old, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is an outstanding laptop most people will have no issue turning into their next productivity machine. This is primarily thanks to the M1 processor and 8GB of RAM. This was among the first laptops to get Apple silicon, which represented a massive jump in performance. I’ve personally used this machine for RAW photo editing, and we know many do light video editing with it, so it will handle any other more casual tasks with ease.

This was also released as a high-end laptop, and it shows. The aluminum design is gorgeous and super portable. Its 13.3-inch screen comes with a sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, and it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. At just $649, this may be the best laptop deal around in terms of the bang-per-buck ratio. These offers have extended themselves, so it only makes sense to believe they won’t live that much longer. You may want to act quickly if you’re going to take advantage of either of these deals.

