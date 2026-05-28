The Pixel Buds app is getting a new look — in more ways than one

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Buds app is being updated with a new icon and landing page.

Its latest icon matches Google’s other newly redesigned app icons.

There’s also a new landing page with colors that match paired earbud hardware.

Google’s Pixel Buds app is getting a refresh. Google shared today that the companion app for its Pixel Buds earbuds is getting some new features and a new “entry experience,” though we haven’t seen the latest version in action just yet.

A post on the Pixel Buds Help forum says that in the latest update, the Pixel Buds app’s icon is updated to match the rest of Google’s overhauled designs. The app’s landing page is also getting a new look.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Like Google’s other new icons, the latest Pixel Buds app icon has a minimalist look, made up of simple, colorful shapes that make up the stylized silhouette of a pair of Pixel Buds in their case.

Along with the new icon, the app’s landing page is being redesigned with accent colors that match the colors of each specific pair of Pixel Buds paired to your device. It’s unclear whether the update will bring other changes.

The post reads like the new icon and landing page are rolling out now. I’m not seeing the new icon or landing page on my own devices just yet.

Follow