Deal: Google Pixel Buds A-Series drop to an all-time low price!

Lil Katz / Android Authority

Are you looking for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds? There are plenty of options out there, but Android users will probably prefer to stick with Google’s own affordable earbuds. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series have just dropped to a new all-time low price of $59. Buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for just $59

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions that are available. These currently include Clearly White and Sea. If you prefer, the Google Store is also selling these for $59. Similarly, only some colors are in stock there.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

At just $59, it’s hard to beat the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, especially if you use an Android phone. While we wouldn’t usually recommend them, at this price, they offer a good proposition to some of you.

These come with some cool features you usually wouldn’t find in budget earbuds. These come with a comfortable design, handy touch controls, EQ customization, and even spatial audio with supported Pixel phones. The latter is a feature many expensive earbuds don’t even include!

Lil Katz / Android Authority

It also gets an IPX4 rating, which isn’t impressive by today’s standards, but at least you know it can handle some sweat or light rain. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series have a battery of a bit over five hours, but the case can provide another 19 hours when fully charged.

Considering all the nice features and enhancements, these are a good buy, even at their full price. At just $59, you’re looking at a 40% discount, making this a fantastic deal we’ve never seen in the past. Go get them before the price jumps back to normal!

