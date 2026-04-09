Your Pixel might soon show you what to order at your favorite restaurant

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has been spotted working on “Passes Nearby” and “Restaurant Insights” for Pixel’s At a Glance.

“Passes Nearby” surfaces Google Wallet items based on location.

“Restaurant Insights” suggests menu items when dining out, once again based on your location.

Google Pixels have not one but two “At a Glance” implementations — one available on all Android flagships and one Pixel-specific. The Pixel-specific At a Glance was updated last month to bring sports scores, finance information, and commute information. We’ve now spotted Google working to bring two new features to Pixel’s At a Glance: Nearby Passes and Restaurant Insights.

Android System Intelligence vB.23.885134531 includes code for “Passes Nearby” and “Restaurant Insights.” We managed to enable the feature toggles for both of these, though we couldn’t get the actual feature to work.

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The Passes Nearby feature allows users to quickly access passes from their Google Wallet based on their location, adding to the feature that Google had announced last year. However, it’s not clear whether the feature will require you to enable the “Get notification for this event ticket” option for individual passes in Google Wallet (as shown in the second screenshot below).

Restaurant Insights will show suggested menu items and insights based on your location.

Google hasn’t yet announced these two At a Glance features. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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