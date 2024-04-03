The April update is here for your Pixel phones and Pixel Watch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out the April update for Pixel devices.

The update brings 25 security patches specifically for Pixel phones.

It also includes camera improvements for Pixel phones and performance updates for Pixel watches.

Google has started rolling out the April security update for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet. The company is also simultaneously rolling out the month’s update for the Pixel Watch.

All Pixel devices running Android 14 should be now receiving the new April software. The rollout will continue over the next few days depending on your carrier and device.

With the latest update, Google has applied several Android 14 security fixes and 25 patches specifically for Pixel devices. The update also includes some improvements for Pixel users. These include the following:

Biometrics Fix for issue causing black screen to appear when unlocking screen in certain conditions (Pixel 5a 5G) Camera Fix for camera stability under certain conditions when switching between different zooms (Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold)

Fix for issue with black halo artifacts appearing under certain conditions in the viewfinder upon transitioning from photo to video mode at 1x zoom (Pixel 8, 8 Pro)

Fix for issue where users are unable to re-expose image after tapping anywhere on the viewfinder (Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold) The update comes with software version AP1A.240405.002 for the Pixel 5a 5G and above devices, including the Pixel Fold, which gets version AP1A.240405.002.A1.

Pixel Watch April 2024 update Both the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are also getting the April update. It comes with version number TWD9.240405.001 and brings numerous bug fixes and performance updates for Pixel Watch users. Here’s what’s included in Google’s changelog:

Vibration Watch Current time plays in haptics when the user gestures on the watch face Auto-brightness improvement Provide improved experience in auto-brightness settings screen for user to easily perceive the difference when switching levels. When the update becomes available for your Pixel Watch, you will see a notification for the OTA. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases .

Comments