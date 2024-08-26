This is our first real-world look at the Google Pixel 9a, or is it?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Real-world images of an apparent Google Pixel 9a have appeared online.

The images seem to come from a Vietnamese tech forum and look like a prototype device.

We’re very skeptical that this is the Pixel 9a, though.

Google is only expected to launch the Pixel 9a in mid-2025 (if it does launch a mid-range Pixel next year), but we’ve already got an apparent real-world look at the device. Unfortunately, this leak is very questionable, to put it mildly.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro posted two real-world images that purportedly show the Google Pixel 9a. The leaker claimed that they were grabbed from a “random post” on Facebook. The tipster also claimed that the device will be released before the end of the year and is available in four colors. The tweaked rear logo suggests this is a prototype device, with smartphone makers often incorporating unique markers like this to combat leaks.

We were able to find these two images in a 20-day-old post on Vietnamese tech forum Tinhte. The poster suggested that these pictures showed a phone that Google was launching on August 13. Of course, Google launched the Pixel 9 flagships on the day — but no Pixel 9a.

Either way, we’re very skeptical of the possibility that this is the Google Pixel 9a. For one, the company’s mid-range Pixels always ape the design of the most recent flagship phones. For example, the Pixel 8a had a similar rear camera bar as the Pixel 8 phones, and even 2018’s Pixel 3a series aped the Pixel 3 line’s design. However, the phone in this image has a camera housing that’s a big departure from the visor/bar seen on recent Google flagships.

We’ve seen loads more Pixel leaks since production shifted to Vietnam. In saying so, we’re almost a year away from the Pixel 9a’s expected May 2025 launch window. So this would likely be the earliest-ever real-world leak of a Pixel device. Then again, this would be early but not impossibly early if the device indeed launched before the end of the year.

Another reason to be skeptical is that our own leaked Pixel roadmap suggests Google might opt for a biennial release of Pixel A series phones. If confirmed, that would mean the next mid-range Pixel is only due in 2026 and would likely be the Pixel 10a. That would also mean we’re looking at a canceled Pixel 9a at best or a prototype of an earlier release otherwise.

