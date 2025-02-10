Exclusive: These are the official cases for the Google Pixel 9a!

TL;DR Leaked renders show the official silicone cases for the Pixel 9a.

The design appears to be very similar to the cases for the rest of the Pixel 9 series, only without a raised edge around the camera.

The case will be available in four colorways, matching the phone.

The Google Pixel 9a will allegedly launch in a little over a month, and unsurprisingly, almost everything about it has already been leaked. From the official wallpapers to full specs sheets, there is little we don’t already know. Today, thanks to a source inside Google, Android Authority is able to fill one of the few remaining holes by revealing the official case designs.

The leaked case design isn’t really anything surprising — it’s simply the same generally liked Pixel 9 design, except without the raised edge around the camera, as the Pixel 9a does away with the protruding camera bar. The case has soft silicone on the outside and microfiber lining on the inside. There’s also a “Pixel” branding inside and Google’s “G” logo on the outside.

It will likely come in at least four colors, matching the phone variants, although the marketing names are not final: Peony — Pink

Obsidian — Black

Iris — Purple

Porcelain — White For reference, the official Pixel 8a cases retail for $29.99 on Google’s website.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to launch in March, with preorders starting on March 19. More information on these cases is not yet known. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more through leaks.

