Verizon will offer the Pixel 9a for free starting tomorrow

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is launching the Google Pixel 9a on April 10, available in Obsidian or Iris for $13.88/month or $499.99 outright.

You can get the phone for free with a new line and a myPlan Welcome or higher-tier plan — no trade-in needed.

Verizon is also now offering its Google AI Premium perk for $10/month (Savings of 50%).

The Google Pixel 9a was officially announced last month, though pre-orders and launch details weren’t expected until April. While we already knew it was coming tomorrow, Verizon has announced it will carry the Pixel 9a from day one.

Verizon will offer the Pixel 9a in your choice of Obsidian or Iris colors, with payments of just $13.88 a month for 36 months or $499.99 outright. Don’t have that kind of cash to spend? Big Red is offering the Pixel 9a for free with no trade-in required as long as you get a new line and sign up for myPlan Welcome or better.

In addition to giving you a free phone, Verizon is also adding a new Google AI Premium perk that offers the service for just $10 a month, half of what you’d pay directly. This includes access to Gemini Advanced, 2 TB of storage, and more benefits across the Google ecosystem.

If you’ve been thinking of switching from T-Mobile or AT&T over to another of the big carriers, this might be a decent time. Not only are these promotions pretty decent (if you don’t mind being locked into a carrier with higher rates long-term), but Verizon recently announced its 3-year price lock guarantee on all its myPlan and myHome network plans. That means if you’re worried about plan pricing rising while you pay off your device — this should be slightly less of a concern. That said, Verizon still has ways of increasing your total monthly costs over time, even with this lock, like raising its various infrastructure-related fees.

Personally? I prefer to buy my phones outright when I can. Still, sometimes it’s hard to swallow all this money at once, and for those in that situation, Verizon’s offer might still be a good fit.

