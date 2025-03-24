Pixel 9a delay sparks speculation of overheating issues, but don't lose hope

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced the Pixel 9a but delayed its release due to a “component quality issue affecting a small number” of devices.

A leaker suggests that overheating around the camera may be a silent factor in the delay.

Early hands-on footage shows potential throttling and lag issues.

After months of anticipation and leaks, the Pixel 9a is here! Sort of, at least. Google announced the Pixel 9a, but you can’t actually pre-order or buy the phone yet. Google cited a “component quality issue affecting a small number” of Pixel 9a devices as the reason for the delay. A new rumor suggests that there could be more to the Pixel 9a’s delay.

Leaker Tech Auntyji cryptically mentions that a “very high profile” phone was suddenly withdrawn because of heating issues, especially around the camera. The device is said to return in April after an update fixes its bugs, which aligns with the general timeline Google has set for the Pixel 9a and gives hope to users who want to see the device succeed as potentially the best mid-range camera phone. To end the post, the leaker says not to “Google it,” leaving little doubt about the phone the post refers to.

The Pixel 9a had already gone on sale unofficially in some regions like Dubai before it was even announced. Thanks to this gaffe, we can look back at early hands-on to assess what could be happening. For instance, YouTube Sahil Karoul got their hands on the Pixel 9a early, and they posted this nighttime video from the Pixel 9a, giving us some idea of what could be happening:

Sahil Karoul‘s early unboxing and hands-on video also has some benchmarks:

We can see the Pixel 9a throttling to about 60% of its performance in looped benchmark runs. Further in the video, the YouTuber also mentions lag when playing BGMI/PUBG, and we also spot weirdness in the Active Stabilization video (which the YouTuber calls “ultra stabilization”). However, the YouTuber does conclude that they found the Pixel 9a’s camera quite impressive.

We’ve contacted Google for further clarification on what’s happening with the Pixel 9a. We’ll also assess these claims independently with our unit when we receive it.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9a’s delayed availability? What could be the reason behind it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

