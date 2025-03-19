Leaked and launched, but the Pixel 9a is still not available (Updated: Google Statement)

Google has officially unveiled the much-anticipated Pixel 9a . However, the launch feels more like a formality at this point, as extensive leaks over the past few days had already revealed most details. In fact, the phone even went on sale early in some regions, such as Dubai, before today’s official announcement.

If you were eager to pre-order the new mid-range Pixel, you might be in for some disappointment. While Google has fully announced the Pixel 9a, pre-orders have yet to open. This is an unusual move for the company, as previous Pixel launches, like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a, allowed pre-orders on the same day as the announcement.

Google has said that the reason for the delay is a component issue in a small number of Pixel 9a units. Here’s the company’s full statement:

We’re checking on a component quality issue that’s affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices

That said, Google has assured customers that pre-order dates will be shared soon. As for general availability, the Pixel 9a is expected to hit the Google Store, carriers, and other retailers sometime in April. The exact date remains unknown for now.