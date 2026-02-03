Google Pixel 9a drops to record-low price, but only in one color

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Can you guess which is the phone I recommend the most? Yes, it would be the Google Pixel 9a. The phone’s price is accessible, and it’s a pretty capable device. Today’s deal makes it an even better offering, bringing the price down to its record-low levels of just $349. Buy the Google Pixel 9a for just $349 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind that this all-time low price deal is only available for the Iris color version. All other variants cost $50 more.

While nearly a year old, the Google Pixel 9a remains a perfect smartphone for casual users. Most people don’t need more expensive phones. This one will be a pleasure to use.

The Google Pixel 9a performs way above its price range. In fact, it gets pretty close to a high-end experience, with features that rival the best Android phones.

Some of the specs include a powerful Google Tensor G4 processor, just like what we found on the premium Pixel 9 series. There’s also 8GB of RAM, which isn’t impressive, but the memory performs well considering this is such an affordable handset. You honestly won’t really notice a difference unless you are a serious multitasker.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Pixel 9a features a powerful Google Tensor G4 processor, elevating its performance to that of the higher-end Pixel 9 series. The 8GB of RAM isn’t much to write home about, but it will be more than sufficient for most casual users. You might not even notice any slowdowns unless you’re really pushing its multitasking limits.

You’ll find a 6.3-inch display in the front, which is on the smaller side, but some of us prefer small phones anyway. That said, the screen is quite nice, featuring a P-OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

While not impressive, the camera system is really good for a budget phone. Even the battery life is pretty nice, offering a 5,100mAh capacity. With help from Tensor G4 optimizations, this phone can last a whole day on a full charge.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Surprisingly, the design is also pretty nice, offering an aluminum frame and no camera bump! The IP68 rating is also an outstanding feature at this price range. Hardware aside, the software will remain relevant for a long time to come, as the Pixel 9a also offers a seven-year update promise, among the best the industry has to offer.

Interested? Try to get yours quickly. Remember, this is a record-low price, so the Google Pixel 9a has never been cheaper! If you’re not quite convinced, we have a list of the best budget phones.

Follow