The Google Pixel 9a is my most recommended phone, and it's 20% off!

Most people recommend the latest and greatest phones, but I don’t. Honestly, most people would not even take advantage of what the best Android phones have to offer. This is why my most recommended phone right now is the Google Pixel 9a, which is more than enough for most casual users and costs significantly less. Especially right now that it’s 20% off! Buy the Google Pixel 9a for just $399 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s an automatic discount, so you can simply add it to your cart and check out. Also, the discount applies to all color versions, so take your pick.

The Google Pixel 9a is a solid daily driver for most people. It’s actually quite powerful, featuring the same Google Tensor G4 the main Pixel 9 series had, as well as 8GB of RAM. This can run most apps, games, and tasks.

The screen is on the smaller side, but some of us like smaller phones. It sports a 6.3-inch P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colors will be vibrant, blacks deep, and everything will look buttery smooth.

There’s also the fact that Pixels are pretty well-known in the world of mobile photography. While it’s not amazing, the Pixel 9a does very well in this department for a phone this affordable.

Even the battery life is pretty nice. The 5,100mAh battery can keep the phone on for about 30 hours on a full charge. If you enable Battery Saver mode, it can be extended to 100 hours! And considering it’s such an affordable handset, it can charge pretty quickly at 23W wired or 7.5W wirelessly.

I am actually a pretty big fan of the design. It’s not built with premium materials, but it still looks and feels pretty good, and it has an aluminum frame. Oh, and it has no camera bump, which is very uncommon these days. It also features an IP68 rating, so it’s both water and dust resistant.

Need a new phone that won’t cost an arm and a leg? Go catch this deal while it’s available. I mean, I would still recommend it at the full $499 price point, but getting a discount is always nice!

