Google Pixel 9a drops to a record-low price of $349, a 30% discount

Hey, gadget lovers! Have you heard about the Google Pixel 9a deal for this year’s Prime Big Deal Days event? If not, you might be missing out. Prime members can snag this for just $349, which is a full 30% off the $499 full retail price. It’s officially the lowest it’s ever been! Google Pixel 9a for $349 (30% off)

The Pixel 9a is solid as a daily driver. Sporting a 6.3‑inch Actua pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, its colors pop while the 120 Hz refresh rate makes everything feel super fluid. And if you take lots of pics, the camera setup is pretty sweet. The 48MP primary camera, along with 13MP ultrawide and front cameras, works alongside AI tools like Best Take and Magic Editor to make your shots shine.

It is pretty capable, powered by the Tensor G4 processor and backed by 8 GB RAM. That is the same processor we saw on the Pixel 9 series, so it will have no issue running your apps, games, and more. With 128 GB storage, you’re unlikely to run out of room too soon.

Thanks to a 5,100 mAh battery, it can keep up with you for over 30 hours or stretch up to 100 hours in Battery Saver mode. Plus, it can charge pretty quickly for a budget phone, at 23W wired and 7.5W wirelessly.

Design-wise, it is actually a pretty awesome phone in some ways. I absolutely love that it has no camera bump, for example. The look is sleek and clean. There’s even an aluminum frame in there, and the phone gets a really nice IP68 rating.

Don’t forget — these offers are exclusive to Prime members, so if you haven’t joined yet, there’s a 30-day trial waiting for you.

