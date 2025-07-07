Google Pixel 9a price drops to its record-low price of $449

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9a is already an outstanding budget phone, but the deal is even better right now. It’s $50 off, bringing the Pixel 9a down to a much more reasonable $449. This is an all-time low price we’ve only seen once before! Buy the Google Pixel 9a for just $449 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.

Google Pixel 9a

Finding a good phone that won’t break the bank can be difficult. The Google Pixel 9a offers an awesome balance, even at its full $499 price point. Today’s $50 discount is only a cherry on top, bringing the device down to a record-low price we’ve only seen once in the past.

We really like this phone, as you can see in our full Google Pixel 9a review. Considering the price point, we didn’t have much to complain about. It essentially offers a near-high-end experience on a mid-tier budget.

This phone comes with a Google Tensor G4 processor, which puts performance in line with the high-end Pixel 9 series. It also has 8GB of RAM. While not quite as impressive, it can handle multitasking pretty efficiently. Most casual users won’t notice any slowdowns.

One important factor to keep in mind is that the screen is smaller at 6.3 inches. That said, many of us prefer smaller phones, and it’s actually quite a nice display, offering a P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like all other Pixel phones, it comes with a pretty nice camera system. It won’t win any photography awards, but it is a really nice shooter considering the price range.

We found battery life to be quite decent. It has a 5,100mAh battery, and thanks to the Tensor G4 optimizations, it can easily take you through a whole day of normal use on a full charge. We never got any battery anxiety with it. Based on our tests, it also managed to beat all its main direct competitors. These include the Google Pixel 8a, Apple iPhone 16e, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

While it is a cheaper phone, Google didn’t skimp out too much on the design department. I happen to love the fact that it has no camera bump. Additionally, it still has an aluminum frame. And while most of it is made of plastic, it doesn’t feel cheap. It still has an IP68 rating, too, so you won’t need to worry about the elements damaging it.

As an added benefit, the Pixel 9a gets a seven-year update promise, which is among the best software commitments the industry has to offer. Only Samsung matches this update promise.

If you’re interested, you might want to jump on this deal soon. This all-time low price has only been available once in the past. It’s not a commonly discounted phone so far. If you’re not convinced, here’s our list of the best budget phones. There are plenty of options in there.

Casual users will love this phone, and it’s a relatively new phone, launched in March 2025. This means we don’t think the phone will drop any lower soon. If you’ve been looking for a good phone at a nice price, this is your chance!

Of course, we also have a list of the best budget Android phones, just in case you want to check out some alternatives first.