The Google Pixel 9a is cheaper than ever at $349, but the deal is selling fast

Google’s best-value phone is arguably one of the best Cyber Monday bargains. The Google Pixel 9a, which launched at $499, is currently available for just $349 in an Amazon deal. It was sitting at $399 for most of the Black Friday period, but this extra $50 drop makes it an all-time low. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is flagging that the deal is selling fast. Google Pixel 9a for $349 ($150 off)

We already rate the Pixel 9a as the cheap phone to beat. It tops our best cheap phones list as the “best cheap phone overall,” and in our review, we basically called it the $500 phone to buy. You’re getting the same Tensor G4 chip as Google’s flagships, seven years of updates, and the usual Pixel camera strengths, just in a more understated design and at a much lower price point.

Google Pixel 9a

All the Pixel essentials for less. The Google Pixel 9a brings built-in Gemini, an incredible camera, all-day battery, and seven years of updates for under $500.

The hardware holds up really well for the money. There’s a bright 6.3-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a big 5,100mAh battery that comfortably gets through a day, and proper IP68 water and dust resistance. Google’s AI features are here too, like Gemini-powered tools in apps, upgraded Recorder tricks, and a very capable camera setup with excellent processing and a neat primary-sensor macro mode.

Of course, it’s not perfect. For instance, charging speeds could be better, Google is still using Gorilla Glass 3, and Pixel Screenshots is also missing for reasons only Google knows. But at $349, you’re getting a phone we already liked at $499. If you’ve been eyeing a Pixel on a budget, this is about as strong an argument as you’re going to get.



