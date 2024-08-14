The best Pixel 9 chargers to spend your money on

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you buying yourself one of Google’s new Pixel 9 devices? From the Pixel 9 to the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, these are all great phones we’re sure you will enjoy. There is one crucial factor you should prepare for, though. You’ll need to buy the right charger, as one won’t come included. If you don’t already have one, you’ll want to take a look at this list of the best Pixel 9 chargers and get yourself one.

Editor's note: We will update this list of the best Pixel 9 chargers regularly as new ones are released and older ones are phased out.

What you need to know about charging the Pixel 9 devices

First, we must go over what makes a charger a good option for the Pixel 9 smartphones. There are standards you need to keep in mind in order to charge your Pixel 9 as efficiently and fast as possible. For starters, you’ll get different max speeds depending on which device you opt for. The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro can charge at up to 27W. The Pixel 9 Pro XL supports 37W charging, making it the fastest of the bunch. Interestingly enough, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the slowest at 21W.

Wattage aside, you’ll also have to factor in the charging standard the Pixel 9 series handsets use. Pixel 9 smartphones take advantage of the USB Power Delivery PPS protocol. You won’t be able to charge any of these devices at full speed if you use a non-PPS charger, even if these chargers can theoretically reach, or even surpass, your device’s speeds.

If you plan to charge wirelessly, those speeds also vary by device. The fastest wireless charging speeds can only be achieved with the 2nd-gen Google Pixel Stand. If you’re using this accessory, the Pixel 9 can reach 15W. Those with the Pixel 9 Pro can achieve 21W speeds, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL speeds things up to 23W. Those using any other Qi wireless charger can charge at up to 12W, regardless of your Pixel 9 model. Again, Google also decided to give the Pixel 9 Pro Fold slower 7.5W wireless charging, which is pretty disappointing considering it is the most expensive device in the series.

The best Google Pixel 9 charger Keeping all of these factors in mind, we’ve rounded up a healthy list of some of the best chargers you can get for any of the Pixel 9 devices. Let’s start with the very best one.

Google 45W USB-C Charger

Google 45W USB-C Charger

Built for Pixel phones • Clean, round design • PPS support MSRP: $29.99

More power! Critical to getting the most out of your Google Pixel 9 series smartphone, the new 45W USB-C charger delivers fast and efficient charging for your phone.

The Google 30W USB-C Charger has been the go-to plug for most Pixel devices for some generations, but that has obviously changed this year with the availability of a faster-charging device in the Pixel 9 series. The search giant has released a new Google 45W USB-C Charger. This is Google’s new recommended charger for the Pixel 9 devices, and it helps that it’s a pretty nice one.

You’ll get the 45W speeds, as the name entails. This is enough to charge any Pixel 9 device at full speed, and of course, it also comes with PPS compatibility. The design stays white and very simple, and it still only has one USB-C port. This is the one downside we will mention, so if you prefer a multi-port charger, you should keep going down the list to find some good options.

That said, only those with the Pixel 9 Pro XL would really need to upgrade to this charger. Those with any of the other Pixel 9 devices can live comfortably with the Google 30W USB-C Charger ($25 at Google Store).

Other great Pixel 9 chargers you should consider The Google 45W USB-C Charger is excellent, but some of you may be looking for more power to charge other devices, such as laptops or tablets. Maybe you simply want a different design, or are looking to improve your experience with extra features or more available ports. Whatever your reasoning, we have plenty of options for you. Let’s go over them together.

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger

Fast charges the Samsung Galaxy S series • USB PD PPS support • Up to 85% energy efficiency MSRP: $49.99

With 45W of power and support for the latest USB PD standards, Samsung's plug can fast charge more. Samsung's fastest charging accessory supports more than just smartphones. 45W with USB Power Delivery PPS support is futureproofed and suitable for tablets and even reasonable laptop charging speeds too.

If you want a single-port charger from a large brand, but for some reason, you don’t want one from Google, the Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger may be your next best option. It is small and portable, with an underwhelming, simple design that will always fit in.

The 45W charging speed and PPS support will also charge your Pixel 9 phones as fast as possible. The Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger is a bit pricey at $50, but it is getting much older by now, and you can often find it significantly discounted.

Anker 713 Charger (Nano II 45W)

If you want a device that is as compact as possible, yet can still handle 45W, the Anker 713 Charger is among the best Pixel 9 chargers you’ll find. It is super small, measuring just 1.49 x 1.38 x 1.62 inches and weighing a mere 2.44 ounces. Of course, it has PPS support, too.

It’s priced very nicely, too, at just $28. As if that wasn’t accessible enough, you can often find it discounted. And if you want to upgrade to something faster, there is also the Anker 715 Charger ($49 at Amazon), which supports 65W speeds. Or if you have one of the Pixel 9 versions that don’t charge as fast, you can save by going with an Anker 711 Charger ($23.99 at Amazon).

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger

While a bit larger than the Anker 713 Charger, the Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger is still pretty tiny, and it is also very mighty. The charger can output 100W of power, which means it has more than enough power to charge your Pixel 9 devices at full speed, or maybe even more than one at a time. Because it has two USB-C ports and a USB-A connection, it can charge your Pixel 9 while also juicing up other devices. It can also charge laptops, tablets, and more.

Both USB-C ports can reach 100W, while the USB-A port maxes out at 22.5W. Of course, these numbers apply only if you are charging one device at a time. Speeds are divided when charging multiple devices simultaneously. Of course, it also has PPS, and it takes advantage of GaN technology to keep the size small and performance efficient.

This one is a bit more expensive at $85, but you can find deals on it from time to time. Additionally, those who don’t need a whole 100W can go for the Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger ($59.99 at Amazon).

UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN Fast Charger

Here’s something much more serious, for those who need true fast-charging power that can handle pretty much any laptop. The UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN Fast Charger can output as much as 160W, and the fastest port maxes out at 140W, when you’re charging a single device. Of course, the power gets shared when you start plugging in more devices.

It comes with three USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection, so you can juice up as many as four devices simultaneously. The great thing about this charger and using it with your Pixel 9 series handset is that the fastest two ports can charge these devices at full speed, regardless of how many gadgets you’re charging simultaneously. In fact, if you’re charging four devices at the same time, these ports can run at up to 65W each, which gives you energy to spare.

This one is pretty pricey at $120, but you can sometimes find good deals on it, and it is definitely a charger worthy of this price tag. It may very well be the only charger you’ll need to charge all your gadgets.

Anker Nano Charging Station

Those looking for something more stationary will love the Anker Nano Charging Station. It looks like a great accessory to keep at a desk, or on your bedside table. For starters, it is thin, small, and happens to look really nice. What makes it so special is its versatility. You get two AC outlets, so you can really plug anything into it. Additionally, there are two USB-C ports and two USB-A connections.

The max output is 67W, and thanks to PPS support, both USB-C ports can reach these speeds if charging only one device at a time. Of course, you won’t need 67W to charge your Pixel 9 handset, but you can use these faster speeds with more power-hungry devices. Additionally, it’s nice to have some extra legroom when charging multiple devices simultaneously. You’ll still be able to get 45W when juicing up 2-3 gadgets at the same time, depending on how much energy the other ports are using.

Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen

Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger (2nd Gen)

23W Pixel 7 charging • 15W Qi EPP support • Assistant and smart home features MSRP: $79.00

Much more than just fast wireless charging for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6. The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is built to unlock your Pixel 7's Assistant capabilities while fast charging. It also wirelessly charges a wide range of other smartphones quickly too.

Now, if you want to take advantage of wireless charging, the 2nd-gen Google Pixel Stand is definitely one of the best Pixel 9 chargers. This is the only accessory that can wirelessly charge your Pixel 9 devices at full speed. Not to mention it looks great, and serves as a stand. You can use it to prop up your phone when on your desk, on your bedside table, in the kitchen, or wherever you wish.

Again, keep in mind that your Pixel 9 will be able to reach different charging speeds depending on which model you get. As a reminder, the Pixel 9 can reach 15W, the Pixel 9 Pro goes up to 21W, and the Pixel 9 Pro maxes out at 23W. These wireless charging speeds are possible thanks to the integrated fan, which will also keep your device cooler and healthier in the long run.

Of course, we also have a list of the best wireless chargers if you want to consider some alternatives. Just keep in mind that wireless charging will max out at 12W if you use anything other than Google’s Pixel Stand. Of course, that doesn’t really matter if you have the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which maxes out at 7.5W anyway.

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank

Nice design and build quality • Up to 140W max output • Integrated screen to know all charging status info MSRP: $129.99

High-end power bank without the premium price. The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is a 25,000mAh portable battery with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It has a 210W max output and can charge a single device as fast as 140W. Additionally, it supports passthrough charging and has an integrated screen that provides live statistics and charging information.

There is a sea of portable battery packs out there, but very few can reach those 45W charging speeds that Pixel 9 devices support. Not only that, but PPS support is also pretty rare on power banks. One of the best Pixel 9 chargers for battery pack lovers is the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank, and it meets both criteria. In fact, it far surpasses your Pixel 9 charging needs. The fastest charging port can reach a whopping 140W. And even if you max out the ports available, you will still get 45W-65W from the USB-C ports.

The unit comes with a 25,000mAh battery, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port. Of course, it also has PPS support. The design is really nice and solid, and there is a screen that gives you the live status of all charging ports, the battery, and more. The price has been reduced to $100 lately, which is a nice surprise. Additionally, we see deals on this device pretty often.

If this is a bit too much for your needs, there’s also the more affordable and smaller CUKTECH 10 Power Bank ($59.99 at Amazon). It has a 10,000mAh battery, and it is still plenty fast to charge your Pixel 9 handset. Output maxes out at 100W, and it has PPS support, so it still has power to throw around. You can even use it to charge laptops.

FAQs

Do Google Pixel 9 devices come with a charger in the box? It has become common for manufacturers to ship devices without a charger, and this is also the case with the Google Pixel 9 series. None of these handset will come with a charger in the box. You will have to use one you already own, or purchase a new one. If you need to check out some extra alternatives, here’s our list of the best wall chargers you can buy.

How fast can the Pixel 9 charge? The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro can charge at up to 27W. The Pixel 9 Pro XL reaches up to 37W. If you get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, that one can charge at up to 21W. Of course, these speeds are only possible given you have a compatible charger with PPS support.

Do Pixel 9 devices support wireless charging? Yes, all Google Pixel 9 models support wireless charging. The main difference between them is that max speeds will vary. If you’re using a Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen, max speeds will be 15W for the Pixel 9, 21W for the Pixel 9 Pro, 23W for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and just 7.5W for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you’re using any other Qi wireless charger, the max speed will be 12W, regardless of which Pixel 9 version you own.

What is PPS in a charger? PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. It’s a new charging standard that can modify the current and voltage being used in real-time. It will adapt to a device’s charging needs live, keeping charging both fast and safe.

Do Pixel 9 devices have Battery Share or reverse wireless charging? The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL have Battery Share, otherwise known as reverse wireless charging. This means you can use them as a wireless charger for other devices or accessories.