Samsung and Google could team up again for a more efficient Tensor G4

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new report, Google’s next SoC, the Tensor G4, will continue with Samsung’s 4nm production process.

The Tensor G4 is expected to come with an improved CPU from the Tensor G3.

Google was considering a shift to TSMC but has reportedly not proceeded with the same.

The newly launched Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have received wide acclaim for the various AI features that they enable. Most of it is made possible by the Tensor G3 SoC, which features a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) that speeds up machine learning tasks. We’re excited to learn more about the next Tensor SoC that will likely feature in the Pixel 9 series. According to a new report, Google will continue with Samsung’s foundry for the Tensor G4 SoC.

As per a report originating from Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, Samsung Electronics has received an order for Google’s upcoming Tensor G4 SoC, which will make its way to the Pixel 9 series.

The report suggests that the Tensor G4 will feature an improved CPU from the G3. It bears an internal project codename “Zuma Pro,” indicating an evolution from the G3’s “Zuma.” These codenames are in line with previous reports. Further, the SoC is said to be produced using Samsung’s 4nm third-generation SF4P process, as opposed to the G3’s last-gen SF4 process.

The report suggests that Google was considering a shift to TSMC with the Tensor G4. However, the plans fell through due to a lack of coordination on production timing and quantity.

Samsung seems to have scaled its 4nm process yield enough to convince Google to continue with it. Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 is also expected to be built on this process.

An improved CPU on Samsung’s 4nm process will not give us a drastically different SoC from the Tensor G3, presuming the CPU configuration remains the same. The move to a newer process node would be good for efficiency but not groundbreaking per se. Ultimately, these are early reports, so we need to wait and see how this plays out.

