From CPU to design, more Pixel 9 processor details leak

Google

TL;DR More details about the Tensor G4 chip, set to appear in the Pixel 9 series, have leaked.

It’s believed that the chipset will adopt the Cortex-X4, A720, and A520 CPU cores.

The leaker adds that the Tensor G4 will be made on Samsung’s 4nm process.

Google is set to announce the Pixel 8 series next month, and we’re expecting these phones to be powered by the Tensor G3 processor. However, we’ve already seen our first Tensor G4 leak this week, and it looks like more details about the Pixel 9’s processor have emerged today.

Leaker Tech_Reve claimed on X that the Tensor G4 will be equipped with the newly announced Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520 CPU cores. They added that the chipset will be manufactured on the same Samsung “4LPP+ process (sic)” as the Exynos 2400, ostensibly referring to the firm’s second-generation 4nm process.

Tensor G4 CPU: A sensible upgrade? There’s no word on the specific CPU layout just yet, but it nevertheless looks like a logical upgrade over the Tensor G3. The Pixel 8 chip is said to have one Cortex-X3 core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and four little Cortex-A510 cores. In saying so, the Pixel 9 range and Tensor G4 will likely be launched after Arm’s newest CPU cores are revealed. So there’s a good chance that the Tensor G4 won’t have the latest and greatest Android CPU tech for very long.

It’s also interesting to see Google seemingly using a second-generation Samsung 4nm design for the 2024 Tensor chip. The Tensor G3 is believed to be manufactured by Samsung on a 4nm process, but it’s unclear whether this is a first- or second-generation design. Either way, we hope Samsung has ironed out the manufacturing kinks that resulted in the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip being a bit of a disappointment.

Otherwise, Tech_Reve reiterated their previous claim that the Tensor G4 will stick with the Tensor G3’s Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU. So you might want to temper your performance expectations in games.

Comments