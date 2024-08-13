Search results for

VPN by Google One is dead, but you still get VPN by Google with the Pixel 9

It should come as no surprise that the Pixel-exclusive VPN by Google service is available to Pixel 9 series owners too.
5 hours ago

TL;DR
  • Google has confirmed that Pixel 9 series owners can indeed use VPN by Google.
  • VPN by Google is a Pixel-exclusive VPN service that replaced the now-shuttered VPN by Google One tool.

Google killed its VPN by Google One tool earlier this year, but Pixel owners have access to a replacement service dubbed VPN by Google. Fortunately, Pixel 9 series owners can also make use of this tool.

Google confirmed to Android Authority that VPN by Google is also available to Pixel 9 series owners at no additional cost.

The company’s own VPN by Google support page lists 25 supported markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. India still isn’t on the list, though, despite the availability of Pixels in the country. But you’re still good to go if you live in the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Europe, and a host of other markets.

There are loads of better VPN services out there, especially if you’d like to access geo-locked content and services. But Google’s VPN tool is free and it’s still very handy if you’re worried about privacy and security, so we’re glad it’s still included with Pixel purchases.

