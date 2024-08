VPN by Google One is dead, but you still get VPN by Google with the Pixel 9

Google killed its VPN by Google One tool earlier this year, but Pixel owners have access to a replacement service dubbed VPN by Google. Fortunately, Pixel 9 series owners can also make use of this tool.

Google confirmed to Android Authority that VPN by Google is also available to Pixel 9 series owners at no additional cost.

The company’s own VPN by Google support page lists 25 supported markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. India still isn’t on the list, though, despite the availability of Pixels in the country. But you’re still good to go if you live in the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Europe, and a host of other markets.