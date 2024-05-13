All three Google Pixel 9 series phones leak with size comparisons, screens on...everything

TL;DR The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL have leaked in full.

As expected the Pixel 9 Pro is about the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro.

Allegedly, the Pro phones could have 16GB of RAM, but still start with 128GB of internal storage.

The Google Pixel 9 series just had an absolutely gargantuan leak. We’ve seen leaks already, but today’s shows the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL in full. We’ve got photos with the screens on (they appear to boot into Android and everything) as well as comparisons to other phones.

The leak comes from the Russian site Rozetked. Previously, this site leaked the Pixel 9 Pro — although that phone was in a state of disrepair and did not boot into Android. Today’s leak is of a different phone that does power on fully and includes the other two models, which also work.

In the images, we see a lot of things confirmed. We see that the Pixel 9 Pro is about the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is about the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 is about the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro, even though the Pro model features a triple-cam setup on the back. This was expected, but it’s great to finally see everything so clearly this time.

Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL vs iPhone 15 Pro Max Pixel 9 Pro (left) vs iPhone 15 Pro (right)

On the front, things remain unchanged, with a single selfie camera in a centered display cutout on all phones. Interestingly, the Pixel 9 (below, left) appears to have slightly thicker bezels when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro (below, right):

Rozetked also grabbed a shot comparing the new Pixels to the vanilla counterparts of the past two years. Below, you can see the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and Pixel 7 all lined up next to one another. This image shows off the new Pixel 9 design quite well. Note the contrast between the flat backs of the Pixel 9 phones and the curvier designs of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7:

Also, it looks like the Pixel 9 could land with 12GB of RAM, which is what we see in the Pixel 8 Pro. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro models could have 16GB of RAM. However, all phones appear to start at 128GB of internal storage. You can see the 16GB of RAM stat on the Pixel 9 Pro (which is codenamed “caiman”) in the photo below. Although it’s in Russian, it’s easy to see what the stat is referring to:

Other Pixel 9 leaked info Along with the photos above, Rozetked also revealed some details about the internals of the phones. Here’s a quick summary: Google Pixel 9 (“tokay”) 12GB of RAM 128GB of storage base 6.24-inch display 120Hz AMOLED panel Rear cameras include a primary and a 0.5x ultrawide (no megapixel counts given) No UWB support Flat display, flat back, flat edges Back is glossy glass

Google Pixel 9 Pro (“caiman”) 16GB of RAM 128GB of storage base 6.34-inch display 120Hz AMOLED panel Rear cameras include a primary, a 0.5x ultrawide, and a 5x periscope telephoto, all 50MP UWB supported Flat display, flat back, flat edges Back is matte glass

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (“komodo”) 16GB of RAM 128GB of storage base 6.73-inch display 120Hz AMOLED panel Rear cameras include a primary, a 0.5x ultrawide, and a 5x periscope telephoto, all 50MP UWB supported Flat display, flat back, flat edges Back is matte glass

Finally, Rozetked also says all three phones have the new Tensor G4 processor, but it could not confirm that that is the official name. It also could not disclose any information about this processor but said it would do so at a later date.

Honestly, we’re not quite sure what else we could learn about these phones before Google launches them. It’s likely pricing and availability will be the only unknowns when October rolls around, which is the presumed launch window for the Pixel 9 series.

